Liquid hand wash is an antibacterial liquid that contains an active substance used to inhibit, destroy, or render the active bacteria on hands harmless.



Due to ease of use and the ability of liquid soaps to retain natural moisture in the hands, liquid hand washings are usually favored over soaps. Liquid hand wash is a multi-million-dollar industry, with continuous market opportunities due to advances in technology and research and development that have resulted in new offerings in the form of organic hand wash and sensitive skin hand wash, among others. The latest coronavirus pandemic has seen an increase in the use of personal hygiene products, stimulating the growth of the industry.



Hand-washing has become as imperative as breathing given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted people to use the hand wash liquids as a minimal step to prevent the disease from spreading. As of May 30, 2020, as many as 5 million cases of coronavirus were confirmed worldwide, the reported death toll of which stood at around 2 lakhs.



With Russia, Iran, and other developing countries disclosing a spike in the number of new cases and the emerging second wave of COVID-19 in China, cost-effective ways to curb spread infection, such as social distancing and basic hand hygiene, are becoming increasingly prevalent. The uncertainty about releasing a vaccine over the time period has instilled fear in consumers and encouraged them to use hand washings. The World Health Organization (WHO), with the FDA and the CDC, suggests regular hand washing to prevent infection.



Based on Distribution Channels, the market is segmented into Hypermarkets, Retailers, Online and Other Channels. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Commercial Sector and Residential Sector. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson, Unilever PLC, The Procter and Gamble Company, S.C. Johnson and Son, Inc. (The Caldrea Company), Beiersdorf AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation), and Lion Corporation.



Strategies deployed in Hand Wash Market



Mar-2020: Unilever signed an agreement with The UK government. The agreement was focused on funding a global programme to urgently tackle the spread of coronavirus. The programme reached up to a billion people worldwide, raising awareness and changing behavior, to make sure people are washing their hands with soap regularly and disinfecting surfaces.



Mar-2020: Reckitt Benckiser announced partnership with Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform in Africa. Together, both the companies aimed to help consumers’ access hygienic products at the lowest price. The partnership provides a steady supply of hygiene products such as soap bars, disinfectants, and liquid hand wash at affordable pricing.



Feb-2020: Lifebuoy, a brand of Unilever came into partnership with TESCO Stores (M) Sdn Bhd. The partnership was aimed to provide handwashing liquids to all of Tesco’s adopted schools in the wake of viral illnesses that are spreading globally.



Jun-2019: Reckitt Benckiser India (RB) introduced ’Dettol co-created with moms’, a new range of bathing soaps and hand washes, under Dettol brand.



Jun-2019: Henkel made an investment of $19 million in the expansion of its West Hazleton, PA facility. This investment enabled the company to open a new production line for both Dial body wash and Dial liquid hand soap. The production line enables future growth for the business.



Apr-2019: Amway India announced the launch of Persona Germ Protection and Moisturizing liquid hand wash. The new liquid hand wash has been developed in India for Indian consumers and provides effective germ protection, while providing gentle nourishment and moisturization by Aloe vera.



Sep-2018: S.C. Johnson Professional launched the AgroBac Pure FOAM, a new antibacterial foam soap. This soap is ideal for use in settings that require high standards of hand hygiene, like food service and food manufacturing.



Sep-2017: S.C. Johnson signed an agreement to acquire Method and Ecover, two highly regarded consumer brands from People Against Dirty, a leading company that offers home care, hand and body, and laundry products. The acquisition would complement S.C. Johnson’s lineup of iconic brands.



Feb-2016: Reckitt Benckiser unveiled Dettol Gold, an innovative range, which provides 100% better protection ever against germs and new age illnesses. The range comprises of bar soap and liquid hand wash in two exciting variants: Classic Clean and Daily Clean. The product shields children from germs causing bacteria they encounter every day and also offers a world-class sensorial experience.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Distribution Channels



• Hypermarkets



• Retailers



• Online and



• Other Channels



By End User



• Commercial Sector and



• Residential Sector



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Johnson & Johnson



• Unilever PLC



• The Procter and Gamble Company



• S.C. Johnson and Son, Inc. (The Caldrea Company)



• Beiersdorf AG



• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC



• 3M Company



• Henkel AG & Company, KGaA



• Alticor Inc. (Amway Corporation)



• Lion Corporation



