New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruit Beer Market By Flavor By Distribution Channel By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914553/?utm_source=GNW

A recent situation reveals that often brewers apply concentrate, sugar, or processed flavors to the final product rather than the fermentation method.



The low alcohol by volume ratio (ABV) of low-alcohol fruit beer is boosting its popularity, particularly among health-conscious consumers. Low alcohol fruit beer drinking does not affect the kidneys and liver and does not contribute to intoxication. These health benefits of low alcohol content fruit beer would further boost market demand. The industry vendors are widening their product range by introducing new low-alcohol fruit beer brands to focus on this rising demand. This would be a vital development that will have a beneficial influence on the fruit beer industry growth.



The global expansion of online trade allows sellers of fruit beer to offer their products by online retailing. Online retailers offer extra promotions, quick distribution, and payment choices and increased label exposure unlike conventional retail stores. In addition, online retailers now give customers the ease of choosing fruit beers from several brew series in one platform. Selling fruit beer through online platforms also helps vendors avoid the need for massive investment through physical stores required to sell it. This enhances vendors’ willingness to sell their products over online platforms.



Based on Flavor, the market is segmented into Raspberry, Cherry, Apricot, Peach and Other flavors. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Boston Beer Company, Inc., Jester King Brewery, New Glarus Brewing Company, Allagash Brewing Company, Siren Craft Brew, Founders Brewing Co. (Mahou San Minguel), New Belgium Brewing Company, Inc. , Kirin Holdings Company Limited), Lindemans Brewery, Abita Brewing Company, and Shipyard Brewing Company.



Recent strategies deployed in Fruit Beer Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



May-2020: Shipyard Brewing signed a licensing agreement with Brew Theory. The agreement was aimed to produce and sell the latter company’s portfolio of products in the Sunshine State, Florida.



Feb-2020: Allagash Brewing Company signed an agreement with Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co. Following the agreement, the former company was aimed to distribute its products in Portland, Maine through Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co.



Mar-2019: Shipyard Brewing came into partnership with Tiesta Tea. Together, the companies were focused on creating two flavors of tea brew. These fun fruity flavors are the perfect day drinking beer, as they are infused with Yerba Mate (a caffeinated tea). These two flavors Maui Mango and Fireberry, Tiesta Tea’s top-selling teas, are hopped together to make the beautiful brew.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2020: Allagash released the Nowaday Blonde Ale, the refined Belgian-style blonde ale, which is brewed like a lager. This ale is crisp and dry, delivering an even balance of flavor and refreshment.



Apr-2020: Abita Brewing Company (Abita) unveiled Spring Loaded. Spring Loaded is crafted with all-natural ingredients and artesian spring water. The base beer has been brewed with Louisiana sugar that ferments into alcohol, leaving only 2 grams of sugar. The result is a crisp, refreshing spiked water with natural fruit flavors.



Mar-2020: New Glarus Brewing Company introduced Nectar Ale, a lambic-style ale brewed with Geisenheim grapes and aged in oak barrels. The brand new ale is part of New Glarus’ Thumbprint Series.



Mar-2020: New Belgium Brewing released Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza Variety Pack. Together with this watermelon lime, the company also introduced two new flavors- Mango Orange and Berry Guava, stylishly packaged in slim 12 oz cans.



Mar-2020: New Belgium Brewing Company unveiled Sour IPA, a hazy, Citra, and Amarillo dry-hopped IPA blended with authentic wood-aged golden sour. Sour IPA balances acidity and hops with delicate perfection.



Nov-2019: Jester King launched a new offering called More Dots, the 5.8 percent ABV barrel-aged wild ale fermented on black currants. The ale was taken from the oak barrels and put into stainless tanks where 2,000 pounds of black currants were added.



Aug-2019: Jester King Brewery announced the Limited Release of Provenance Black Lime. Provenance Black Lime is a Farmhouse Ale that has black limes in the boil of “a similar [base beer] to previous Provenance iterations".



Jun-2019: Abita Brewing Company released the Strawberry Lager. Abita Strawberry Lager is available in 6-packs of 12 oz. bottles, 6-packs of 12 oz. cans, 19.2 oz. cans.



Apr-2019: Founders Brewing Co. announced the launch Cerise, a beer brewed with cherries. This beer is the latest addition to its Mothership Series, which is available exclusively in the brewery’s Detroit and Grand Rapids taprooms.



Feb-2019: Allagash Brewing Company unveiled Sun Drift, a beer brewed with lemon zest, fermented with Brettanomyces yeast, and then blended with black tea. Sun Drift is available in four-packs of 12 oz. bottles.



Feb-2019: Samuel Adams announced the launch of New England Pale Ale, a juicy, hazy beer. The beer is rich in flavor and even more sessionable and balanced for easy drinking.



Jan-2019: Founders Brewing Co. launched Blushing Monk as the first release of the 2019 Limited Series. Blushing Monk is fermented with a Belgian yeast strain in a nod to the ancient monastic art of brewing.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Aug-2017: New Belgium Brewing Company signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of San Francisco’s iconic Magnolia Brewing. The acquisition would broaden the company’s brewing portfolio.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Flavor



• Raspberry



• Cherry



• Apricot



• Peach and



• Other flavors



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• The Boston Beer Company, Inc.



• Jester King Brewery



• New Glarus Brewing Company



• Allagash Brewing Company



• Siren Craft Brew



• Founders Brewing Co. (Mahou San Minguel)



• New Belgium Brewing Company, Inc. (Kirin Holdings Company Limited)



• Lindemans Brewery



• Abita Brewing Company



• Shipyard Brewing Company



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914553/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001