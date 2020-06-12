GOFORE PLCANNOUNCEMENT12.6.2020
   
   
GOFORE PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.6.2020 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date12.6.2020 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareGOFORE 
Amount2,000Shares
Average price/ share7.9895EUR
Total cost15,979.00EUR
   
   
Gofore Plc now holds a total of 32 759 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 12.6.2020 
   
   
On behalf of Gofore Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
For more information, please contact: 
Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc  
tel. +358 40 715 3660  
teppo.talvinko@gofore.com  
   
www.gofore.com  







Attachment