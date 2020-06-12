New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Frozen Fruits Market By Product By Distribution Channel By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914552/?utm_source=GNW

Various forms of frozen fruit include breakfast cereals, fruit juices and smoothies, desserts, and other items that are the most popular in the world.



Growing demand for frozen fruit across the globe as a result of increasing awareness of various frozen fruits among individuals is a key factor projected to fuel the growth of the global market. In addition, an increasing number of working people around the globe and a hectic lifestyle resulting in an increasing demand for frozen fruit in many parts of the globe are other factors expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period.



The freezing process is used for the long-term storage of various fruits and vegetables, supplying them with an increased shelf-life. The method requires reducing the temperature of the substance to-18ºC or below. It results in a transition in the physical condition of the food, as energy is absorbed by cooling the fruits below freezing levels. Frozen fruit is processed by a method in which the grocery store is boiled and refrigerated for some time. Frozen fruit is kept at a temperature usually below-9.5 ° C, at which all moisture is removed and converted into a solid-state. This stops the growth of microorganisms, slows down degradation and, in effect, helps keep fruit fresh for a long time to come. Frozen fruit refers to fruit that has lowered its temperature and remained below its freezing point to preserve and transport it until it is ready to eat.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Tropical Fruits, Citrus Fruits, Berries and Other Frozen Fruits. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nestle S.A., Unilever PLC, Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc., Nomad Foods Limited, Kendall Frozen Fruits, Inc., Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods, LLC, Titan Frozen Fruit, LLC, Harvest Food Group, Inc., Meel Corporation, and Val-Mex Frozen Foods, LLC



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Tropical Fruits



• Citrus Fruits



• Berries and



• Other Frozen Fruits



By Distribution Channel



• Offline and



• Online



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Nestle S.A.



• Unilever PLC



• Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc.



• Nomad Foods Limited



• Kendall Frozen Fruits, Inc.



• Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods, LLC



• Titan Frozen Fruit, LLC



• Harvest Food Group, Inc.



• Meel Corporation



• Val-Mex Frozen Foods, LLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914552/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001