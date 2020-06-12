Calgary, Alberta, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today is Farmer’s Day and United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd. (UFA) is pleased to announce donations will reach a total of $100,000 in support of vital support services focused on protecting the well-being of people in the communities they serve. In May, UFA announced donations totalling $60,000, $19,000 of which was donated by UFA delegates on behalf of UFA, with funding directed to local food banks, and other initiatives that provide required support during these unprecedented times. Today, in honour of Farmer’s Day, UFA is announcing an additional $40,000 of funding to help further support communities. At the same time, the Rural Communities Foundation (RCF) has opened applications for the funding of projects that support either recreational, education events and activities, or cultural facilities and programs. Successful applicants can receive up to $100,000 for their community project.

“Farmers and ranchers in our province continue to press forward, and there are no days off especially during seeding,” says Scott Bolton, President and CEO of UFA. “We know the road ahead is long and we will continue to support the farmers and ranchers that we serve. UFA is right there riding shotgun and it’s why we have collectively committed $100,000 in funding for support of organizations providing vital support services to keep our communities strong. Today on Farmer’s Day, and every day we proudly stand by our farmers, just as we have for over 100 years. We are in this together and on behalf of everyone at UFA, we say thank you.”

“Farmer’s Day is a day to recognize farmers and their important work at home and in their communities. We know the importance of rural communities and with a $100,000 grant a year for five years, the foundation wants to ensure our farmers and rural communities remainstrong,” said RCF Board Chair, Harvey Hagman.

Kimberly MacDonald, Manager, Community Investment for the Co-operative says, “UFA was built by farmers, for farmers. At UFA we see first-hand the care and dedication farmers and ranchers put into keeping our provinces growing, day-in and day-out. We are grateful to farmers and ranchers all year long, but we take time out today to say an extra special thank you and to honour the tireless work they put in to growing the food that we enjoy.”

As the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve in the communities UFA serves, today more than ever, UFA Co-operative is grateful for farmers and ranchers who grow food when it’s needed most. Thank you.

