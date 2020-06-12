SHANGHAI, China, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”; Nasdaq: MOHO), a leading integrated solutions provider in the rapidly growing non-medical health and wellness market in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the Company´s investor relations website at http://ir.ecmoho.com or the SEC´s website at www.sec.gov .



A hard copy of the Company’s annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements can be obtained free of charge by shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, ECMOHO Limited, 3rd Floor, 1000 Tianyaoqiao Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai, 200030, People’s Republic of China.

About ECMOHO Ltd

ECMOHO is a leading integrated solution provider in the rapidly growing non-medical health and wellness market in China. The Company acts as a bridge between brand owners and Chinese consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment and other health and wellness products. Through over seven years of operation, ECMOHO has built an ecosystem where Chinese consumers are provided with customized health and wellness solutions that include quality products and trustworthy content.

For more information, please visit http://ir.ecmoho.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

ECMOHO Limited

Investor Relations

Email: ir@ecmoho.com