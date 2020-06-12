New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dried Fruit Market By Distribution Channel By Product By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914551/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, growing R&D to carry innovations concerning its applications in different product lines adds fuel to market growth. Due to their flavor enhancing-ability, they are widely used in the dairy as well as in the bakery industry. On the other hand, the application of dried fruits in snacks and breakfast cereals is broadly focused due to their nutritional value.



Consumers’ inclination towards consuming processed nutritional food products adds fuel to the dried fruit market. It is gaining popularity in the food processing industry due to the rising nutritional level of the drug, towards application in various food lines. Hypersensitivity to certain fruits, nevertheless, followed by the loss of a certain percentage of vitamins during the dehydration process, may hinder the dried fruit market over the forecast period.



Because of their nutritional benefits & tastes, dried fruits are vital snacks as well as additives to various kinds of food items. In addition, dried fruit is an essential part of the Mediterranean people’s main diet. The massive consumption of dry fruit has been linked with the prevention of conditions including type 2 diabetes, cardiac problems, and metabolic syndrome. In addition, in various countries dried fruits like raisins, prunes, apricots, figs, apples, dates, and peaches are eaten. Besides this, the key principle of fruit drying is not only to reduce the moisture but also to prevent the microorganism from multiplying and to avoid spoilage.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores and Online. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Raisins, Dates, Apricots, Berries, Figs and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Murray River Organics Group Limited, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Inc., Sun-Maid Growers of California, Sunsweet Growers, Inc., Traina Foods, Inc., Dole Food Company, Inc., Jiangsu Palarich Food Co., Ltd, Kiantama Oy, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., and Angas Park Fruit Company Pty. Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Dried Fruits Market



2019-Nov: Ocean Spray came into partnership with HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal Kit Company. The partnership was focused on providing dried cranberries to HelloFresh in 2020.



2019-Nov: Dole Packaged Foods Worldwide announced that it is partnering with Future Group which operates several retail chains across India under the brands Big Bazaar, Foodhall, Nilgiris and Heritage Fresh among others. Following the partnership, the latter company was aimed to distribute the former company’s products in India.



2019-Sep: Ocean Spray doubled the plant size of its Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., facility to 440,000 square feet. Following the expansion, it became the largest cranberry processing plant in the world.



2019-Aug: Sun-Maid Growers of California signed an agreement with Lil’ Drug Store Products. Following the agreement, Lil’ Drug became the exclusive marketer of the Sun-Maid brand in the convenience channel.



2019-Apr: Traina Foods launched two new flavors to its Home Grown fruiton line, a bite-size, sun-dried fruit line. These flavors are Natural Cherry and the Summer Blend. Both of the new flavors provide the same nutrient-packed healthiness as the other items in the line.



2018-Oct: Sun-Maid Growers of California announced an agreement with Flowers Foods, producer of Nature’s Own, Wonder, Tastykake, Dave’s Killer Bread, and other bakery foods. Under this agreement, Sun-Maid provided license to Flowers Foods for producing and distributing Sun-Maid Raisin bread to approximately 80 percent of the U.S. population.



2018-Feb: Ocean Spray signed an agreement to acquire Atoka Cranberries in Quebec. The acquisition would increase the former company’s manufacturing activities in the region.



