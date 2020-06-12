OMAHA, Neb., June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to be named a 2020 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics. This annual list recognizes 75 companies that go above and beyond to ensure their global supply chains are sustainable and their operations are environmentally friendly.



“Werner has a strong focus on sustainability and technology,” said Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Fuel efficiency has always been important to our business, our economy and our planet, and by investing in the latest technology, we can continue our efforts in saving fuel.”

Werner will be profiled in a special G75 issue of Inbound Logistics, featuring 75 leading honorees for green supply chain management and logistics partners. Since 2007, Werner has reduced its carbon footprint by more than 3.2 million tons and saved more than 287 million gallons of fuel. In 2019, Werner was named a SmartWay High Performer and SmartWay Excellence winner for its efforts to produce more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

