ABC arbitrage

Report on the Combined General Meeting of June 12, 2020

Given the exceptional circumstances related to Coronavirus (Covid-19), in accordance with the provisions of Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, the Combined General Meeting was held this morning in closed session, without the physical presence of the shareholders, under the chairmanship of Dominique Ceolin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The shareholders adopted all the ordinary and extraordinary resolutions put to the vote.

After approving the annual and consolidated financial statements, shareholders voted to pay a final distribution of €0.03 per share. Taking into account the €0.10 per share interim distribution in October and December 2019, along with the €0.10 per share interim distribution in April 2020, the total distribution for FY 2019 amounts to €0.33 per share.

At the Board of Directors meeting held immediately after the Annual General Meeting it was decided not to extend the dividend reinvestment option for this 2019 final distribution.

The distribution schedule of €0.03 per share is as follows:

● Ex-dividend date: July 7, 2020

● Payment date: July 9, 2020

Lastly, ABC arbitrage intends to pursue its quarterly distribution policy through two interim dividend payments of €0.10 per share in October and December 2020 (the payment schedule will be communicated when half year results are published) and a third interim dividend payment of €0.10 per share in addition in April 20211.

All of this information can be found on the Group's corporate website: abc-arbitrage







1 Subject to the necessary legal authorizations as well as additional reports from the statutory auditors.

Contacts: abc-arbitrage.com



Shareholders relations: actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com



Press relations VERBATEE: v.sabineu@verbatee.com EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B

ISIN: FR0004040608



Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP





Attachment