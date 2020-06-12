PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 12 June 2020 (6:00pm)

ADLPartner: report on the combined general meeting on 12 June 2020

In the context of the health crisis caused by the Covid-19 epidemic, the combined general meeting held today as a closed session, chaired by Mr Philippe Vigneron, ADLPartner Group Supervisory Board Chairman. The quorum was 81.4%. The shareholders, who voted by post, by email or by proxy, approved all 13 of the resolutions put forward by the Group’s Management Board.

Appointment of scrutineers

Just before the general meeting, the Management Board appointed Mr Bertrand Laurioz and Mr Olivier Riès, both of whom are also shareholders, as scrutineers, in accordance with Article 8 of French Decree no.2020-418 of 10 April 2020.

Approval of the full-year accounts for 2019

The general meeting approved the corporate and consolidated financial statements for 2019.

Appropriation of income and setting of the dividend

The general meeting decided to allocate earnings for the year ended 31 December 2019 to retained earnings in order to safeguard the Group’s financing capacity in an uncertain economic environment. As announced on 27 March 2020, the Management Board reserves the option to exceptionally convene a general meeting during the third quarter of 2020 to potentially decide on paying out an exceptional dividend.

Other resolutions

The Company’s shareholders adopted all of the resolutions, including:

• Approval of regulated agreements and the compensation policy for the Company’s corporate officers and Board members, as well as the amounts of compensation paid or awarded for 2019 to the corporate officers concerned;

• Authorization for the Management Board to implement a share buyback program;

• Authorization for the Management Board to cancel shares acquired in connection with a share buyback program.

The quorum conditions and the detailed voting results are available on ADLPartner’s website ( www.adlpartner.com ) in the “General Meetings” section.

Next date: 2020 first-half net sales on 28 August 2020 (after close of trading)

ADLPartner in brief

With its extensive cross-channel marketing track record and deep data expertise, the ADLPartner Group designs, markets and implements customer relationship management and loyalty services on its own behalf or for its partners (banks, retailers, services, e-commerce, etc.) across all distribution channels. Operating under the ADLPerformance brand, the Group works with 50% of the companies from the CAC 40 and large numbers of mid-market firms. The ADLPartner Group recorded net sales of €139m in 2019 and employs more than 400 people.

ADLPartner is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris – Compartment C.

ISIN: FR0000062978–ALP - Bloomberg: ALP:FP – Reuters: ALDP.PA

www.adlpartner.com

