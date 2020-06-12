Company announcenment no 13-2020





Søborg, June 12, 2020

Grant of warrants

Today, the Board of Directors of Konsolidator A/S has exercised part of its current authorization by issuing 125,000 warrants to the company’s employees.

The warrants are issued in accordance with the company's remuneration policy, its guidelines for incentive-based remuneration and the authorization in section 4 of the Articles of Association.

Each warrant grants the holder the right to subscribe for one share in the Company. The exercise price is fixed at DKK 47.12 per share corresponding to the average of the closing price for 5 days prior to the board meeting as made public by Nasdaq First North Growth Market for the Konsolidator share. The warrants will vest in series of 36 monthly installments starting from July 1, 2020. Warrants that have not been exercised will lapse automatically on April 30, 2025. Warrants can be exercised in a period of four weeks after the Company’s announcements of the annual report and interim reports.

The program includes condition on accelerated vesting in case of change of control, e.g. a takeover bid, resolution and business transfer.

The detailed terms of all warrants issued by the Company can be found in the Articles of Association on www.konsolidator.com/investor.

After this grant of warrants the total number of outstanding warrants is 250,000 where no warrants are cancelled.

“With the ambitious international growth journey Konsolidator launched with the IPO in May-2019, we believe that a warrant program to all employees is an important motivating factor to attract and retain talented employee” says CEO, Claus Finderup Grove.

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator is a Danish software company founded in 2014 by a CFO and an Auditor.

The software automates the financial consolidation and reporting to enable finance professionals to easily deliver accurate and timely financial figures for multinationals and entire Groups of Companies. This means they can make better decisions faster and thus deliver higher strategic value.

Konsolidator operates internationally across Scandinavia, Europe, the UK and Asia and got listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange in May 2019.

For further information: CEO Claus Finderup Grove, mobile. +45 2095 2988, e-mail: cfg@konsolidator.com

Konsolidator A/S

Tobaksvejen 2 A

2860 Søborg

www.konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Ernst & Young P/S

Osvald Helmuths Vej 4

2000 Frederiksberg

www.ey.com

