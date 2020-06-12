New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Workplace Market By Component By Organization Size By End User By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914550/?utm_source=GNW

This accelerated change is attributed to the emergence of three key trends, including the need for space, information overload and demographics of the workforce.



Increasing adoption of cloud services by companies, electronic document storage decreases paper printing costs and improves the operating productivity of the enterprise and the growth of your own device (BYOD) strategies is driving market growth. Companies are using innovative technology that often include a modern workspace climate. However, the high cost of digitizing the workplace may hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.



In digital space technology, businesses use linking devices such as video conferencing and motion control, which use augmented reality and virtual reality technologies that blur the distinction between the physical world and the digital environment to automate the workplace. New workplace technologies can help businesses with interactive platforms that enable them in a range of events, such as crowdsourcing, hackathons, etc., beyond conventional teams and organizational frameworks. Employees of organizations are facilitated by a mobile suite of communication and collaboration services that are part of the business process.



The main concern for a chief technical officer is the implementation of new IT services and the support of new devices. For the chief human resources officer, it would be a matter of identifying new employee benefits policies and improving the standard way of working. For the chief executive officer, it will be about platforms and enhancing user service by improved experiences with the company’s employees.



The demand for remote work continues to grow, powered by global globalization, environmental issues and rising real estate costs. Digital workplaces will increasingly be accessible from any device in any location. Employees look forward to the period of an all-intelligent digital assistant with voice-driven search, and as a good friend, the digital assistant will always know what they need before they get a chance to inquire.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. Services segment is further bifurcated across Professional Services, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Services, Unified Communications as a Service, Enterprise Mobility Management Services and Others. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom & ITeS, BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Government, Healthcare and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Wipro Limited, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, and Atos Group are the forerunners in the Digital Workplace Market. Companies such as Citrix Systems, Inc., Unisys Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., DXC Technology Company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and NTT Data Corporation are some of the key innovators in Digital Workplace Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Atos Group, Wipro Limited, HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises), IBM Corporation, DXC Technology Company, NTT Data Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Unisys Corporation, Accenture PLC, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Digital Workplace Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



May-2020: Unisys extended its partnership with IPsoft, a global leader in enterprise AI. The partnership was aimed to embed cognitive AI capabilities within InteliServe, the Unisys pervasive workplace automation platform, which transforms the way users interact with the service desk. Together, the companies would provide an integrated suite of best-in-class cognitive technology that resolves all workplace issues from tech and HR to legal and finance.



Mar-2020: Citrix came into collaboration with A2K Partners following which the latter company launched new solutions powered by Citrix Workspace technology. These solutions aimed to deliver "Suddenly Remote” business continuity services to companies who have been forced into fulfilling overnight remote workforce demands. The results enabled companies to keep their workforce striving and thriving together, no matter where they are located, who they work for, and how they prefer to work.



Feb-2020: HCL Technologies (HCL) signed a contract with UPM, a forest industry company. Under this contract, the company aims to deliver end-to-end transformational IT services. HCL would use its significant next-generation services expertise for helping UPM fast-track the adoption of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and chatbots to optimize its internal business processes.



Feb-2020: HCL Technologies (HCL) teamed up with KONE Corporation, an engineering and service company. Under this collaboration, the former company provides digital workplace services to the latter company.



Feb-2020: Wipro partnered with Marelli, an automotive technology supplier. The partnership would help the latter company in standardizing, simplifying, and further enhancing their IT services at a global level and consolidate several current vendors across application management services and workplace end-user services.



Jan-2020: Unisys announced its collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Under this collaboration, the former company would provide a secure service desk, end-user support, and infrastructure operations, and engineering services to the department’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG). Following the task order, Unisys aimed to deliver capabilities of its Unisys Digital Workplace Services and the Unisys InteliServe platform for service desk managed services.



Dec-2019: NTT Corporation announced partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The partnership was aimed at providing secure and reliable solutions that help enterprise customers accelerate their digital transformations. The partnership brought together NTT’s best-in-class ICT infrastructure, managed services, and cybersecurity expertise, with Microsoft’s trusted cloud platform and AI technologies. The partnership was signed on four key areas including the Formation of a Global Digital Fabric, Development of digital enterprise solutions, and Co-innovation of next-generation technologies.



Dec-2019: Wipro signed governance, cloud, and infrastructure services transformation agreement with Olympus. Following the agreement, Wipro’s expertise in the area of cloud, digital workplace, and artificial intelligence with a global delivery capability aimed to transform Olympus’s infrastructure system worldwide.



Nov-2019: Atos signed partnership agreement with LigaData, Silicon Valley big data specialist. Following this partnership, the companies were aimed at bringing the best-of-breed technology solutions for enterprises that are working through their digital transformation journey. Also, LigaData’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) product has been integrated with the Atos Bridge services for enabling monitoring and analysis of business-critical processes.



Oct-2019: Citrix Systems teamed up with Fujitsu RunMyProcess, a unit of Fujitsu Limited. The collaboration helped the knowledge workers become more productive through integrating Citrix Workspace and RunMyProcess DigitalSuite. With this integration, companies have been able to make workers more efficient and productive by organizing and automating task engagement as line-of-business transactions in an intelligent and actionable way.



Oct-2019: HCL Technologies extended its agreement with Equinor, the largest supplier of oil and gas in the Nordic energy market. The agreement was focused on IT Infrastructure and cloud services which would support the oil and gas supplier in enabling an efficient workplace, reliable IT operations, and supports the company’s cloud initiatives.



Oct-2019: HCL Technologies (HCL) signed partnership agreement with Google Cloud. Together, the companies launched HCL’s Google Cloud Business Unit for accelerating enterprise cloud adoption worldwide. Together, the companies’ joint investments focus on helping customers advance their digital transformations through solutions covering SAP workload and application migration to GCP, Application, and data center modernization, Workplace transformation, and collaboration with G Suite among various others.



Oct-2019: Atos signed an agreement with Bayer, a German multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company. Under this agreement, Atos aimed to implement and deliver Digital Workplace Services for Bayer globally.



Sep-2019: HCL Technologies (HCL) announced an agreement with Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical, and specialty steel. Following the partnership, the latter company aims to significantly enhance its employees’ end-user experience, foster business-IT collaboration, and increase business efficiency globally.



Sep-2019: IBM teamed up with Avaya Holdings Corporation, a holding company. The latter company would adopt hybrid cloud solutions from IBM to help expand its Avaya ReadyNow private cloud unified communications and contact center offerings internationally and accelerate modernization.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Mar-2020: Cognizant signed an agreement to acquire Collaborative Solutions, a global consultancy specializing in Workday enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The acquisition would provide new finance and HR advisory and implementation services to Cognizant’s cloud offerings.



Oct-2019: Cognizant announced an agreement to acquire Contino, a technology consulting firm. Under the acquisition, the latter company has been supporting enterprises and their transformation using the ’Squad Model.’ With this approach, Cognizant aims to help the enterprise clients at every step, from engineering to communicating the benefits of their journey, all for ultimate success.



Aug-2019: DXC Technology acquired Syscom, a provider of service management and security consulting and solutions in Norway. The acquisition broadened DXC Technology’s reach and scale of its security operations and service management capabilities, as well as its leadership as a global ServiceNow solutions provider. It also expanded its presence in Norway and the ability to lead Norwegian clients across the public sector and commercial industries.



Jun-2019: DXC Technology completed the acquisition of Luxoft Holding, Inc, the global digital strategy and software engineering firm. The acquisition strengthened the company’s ability to design and deploy transformative digital solutions for clients at scale.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2019: Citrix made enhancements to its Workplace digital platform. The company added an intelligent feed and personalized workflows to its Workspace digital platform. The new features eliminated digital noise by bringing to the surface the primary business processes and applications that users need.



Nov-2019: Atos launched a new Workplace as a Service, Google Edition, part of its Atos Digital Workplace solutions. This solution provides enterprise customers with a way of enhancing the employee workplace experience, through greater choice for users. This solution has been launched in partnership with Google Cloud.



Sep-2019: Accenture launched an experience activation network in Mumbai to enhance brand experiences. The experience activation network is the part of Accenture Interactive Operations, the marketing managed services arm of Accenture Interactive and provides services like digital marketing, e-commerce, programmatic media, and content. The experience activation center includes dedicated design thinking spaces, immersive demonstration zones, and interactive digital surfaces, as well as open collaboration zones for clients.



Business Unit Expansions:



Mar-2020: NTT announced that Arkadin would become its Cloud Communications division. The Cloud Communications division would take responsibility for the NTT Ltd Intelligent Workplace solution. The new division aims to develop the solutions that people require for the flexibility of their work.



Mar-2020: Wipro opened its Microsoft Business Unit. The unit would focus on the development and conversion of solutions using Microsoft’s enterprise cloud services. This initiative is an outcome of Wipro’s expanded global alliance with Microsoft for accelerating cloud adoption and digital transformation for its customers across sectors.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Component



• Solutions



• Services



o Professional Services



o Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Services



o Unified Communications as a Service



o Enterprise Mobility Management Services



o Others



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By End User



• Telecom & ITeS



• BFSI



• Retail & Consumer Goods



• Government



• Healthcare



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Atos Group



• Wipro Limited



• HCL Technologies Ltd. (HCL Enterprises)



• IBM Corporation



• DXC Technology Company



• NTT Data Corporation



• Citrix Systems, Inc.



• Unisys Corporation



• Accenture PLC



• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914550/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001