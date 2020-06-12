CARMEL, Ind., June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA, PTVCB) (“Protective”) today announced that its Board of Directors, at the recommendation of the Special Committee of the Board, and after assessing the Stockholder Support and Contingent Sale Agreement entered into by certain prospective third party purchasers (the “Offering Parties”) and certain of Protective’s shareholders, has determined that the transactions contemplated by the Contingent Sale Agreement, including the requested waivers of the Indiana Business Combinations Act and Control Shares Acquisition statute contemplated by the Contingent Sale Agreement, and certain modified potential tender offer terms conveyed by the Offering Parties to Protective, are not in the best interests of Protective and its stakeholders. As part of this evaluation, the Board determined that it would also recommend against the potential tender offer contemplated by the Contingent Sale Agreement if it were commenced, and that if the transactions contemplated by the Contingent Sale Agreement were consummated, it expects to take the necessary actions to redeem all or certain of the Class A shares of Protective purchased by the Offering Parties pursuant to Protective’s Code of By-laws.



Protective also announced that the Special Committee of the Board is exploring, with the assistance of its independent financial and legal advisors, strategic alternatives that may be available to Protective. There can be no assurance that the Special Committee or Board will determine that a strategic alternative is in the best interest of the Company and its stakeholders, or that a transaction will be entered into or, if entered into, the timing, terms or conditions thereof. Protective does not intend to comment on or disclose further developments regarding the Special Committee’s exploration of strategic alternatives unless and until it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required.

Piper Sandler is serving as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Special Committee.

About Protective

Founded in 1930, Protective Insurance Corporation serves as the publicly-traded holding company for several property-casualty insurance subsidiaries including Protective Insurance Company, Sagamore Insurance Company and Protective Specialty Insurance Company. Through its subsidiaries, Protective provides liability and workers’ compensation coverage for trucking and public transportation fleets, along with trucking industry independent contractors. Protective Insurance Corporation is based in Carmel, Indiana. For more information, visit www.protectiveinsurance.com. This reference to additional information about Protective has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

