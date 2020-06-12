New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dashboard Camera Market By Distribution Channel By Technology By Application By Video Quality By Product By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914548/?utm_source=GNW

For liability and insured claims, the camera footages obtained from dashboard cameras are now accepted. Insurance companies encourage the use of dashboard cameras with insurance premium discounts to combat false insurance claims.



Several insurance companies offer customers up to 15% discount on monthly rates for their vehicle using dashboard cameras. The popularity of dashcams worldwide has thus greatly increased. The adoption of dashcams should increase over the forecast period in the North American region. In January 2017 New York (NY) State suggested a Senate Bill (S438) to provide for an approximate 5% reduction in premium payment on the use of a dash cam by non-commercial vehicle owners.



Law enforcement agencies throughout the world have traditionally used DVRs and dashboard cameras. In spite of that, according to recent trends, both passenger vehicles and commercial fleets are increasingly being installed. The increase in the number of fraudulent claims for insurance and medical compensation through fake car accidents is a key driver of the demand for dashboard cameras. Most insurance companies are now accepting camera images from dashboards to resolve claims disputes.



In the automotive and transport industry the COVID-19 outbreak is one of the most exposed verticals and is currently in unprecedented uncertainty. COVID-19 should have a significant impact in the automotive industry on both the supply chain and product demand. The market has gone from being focused on China’s supply chain disruption to the global slump in demand for auto products.



With the shutdown of all non-essential services, demand for commercial automobiles is expected to decrease. In addition, changes in consumer acquisition behavior due to pandemic uncertainty may have serious implications for the industries near future growth. Meanwhile, a cash crunch and liquidity deficiency have affected fleet operators’ sales, which are expected to increase in the coming months.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into In-store and Online. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Basic, Advanced and Smart. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Personal Car and Commercial Vehicle. Based on Video Quality, the market is segmented into SD & HD and Full HD & 4K. Based on Product, the market is segmented into 1-Channel, 2-Channel and Rear View. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Panasonic Corporation, Garmin Ltd., LG Corporation (LG Electronics), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Motorola Solutions, Inc., Fine Digital, Inc., Amcrest Technologies LLC, Cedar Electronics Corporation (Cobra Electronics Corporation), ABEO Technology Co., Ltd., and Papago, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Dashboard Camera Market



Jan-2020: Samsung Electronics unveiled Digital Cockpit 2020, which utilizes 5G to link, features inside and outside the vehicle and provide connected experiences for drivers and passengers. Digital Cockpit 2020 includes eight displays inside the vehicle, as well as eight cameras.



Jan-2020: Garmin International launched the Garmin Dash Cam Tandem, the dual-lens dash camera. The camera offers drivers complete video coverage of their surroundings. The dash cam’s high-definition 1440p front-facing camera lens with Garmin Clarity HDR captures crisp footage showing critical vehicle details, while the interior lens with night vision introduces Garmin’s exclusive NightGlo technology to record all driver and passenger interaction, even in the dark.



May-2019: Garmin International introduced the new Dash Cam 46/56/66W and the Dash Cam Mini, the latest additions to its popular dashboard camera lineup. The new series includes an ultra-compact design, high resolution video, an extra-wide field of view, GPS, and voice control. Garmin dash cams with built-in GPS have drivers covered there as well.



Feb-2019: Panasonic System Solutions unveiled the AS-1 Camera. The camera is small enough to fit behind a vehicle’s rearview mirror and has the unique features that provide remarkably high-performance video evidence capture.



Jun-2018: Papago released the new GoSafe S810 with a reliable two-channel dash camera. The S810 records the drivers’ activities on the road and has the features of Sony’s Exmore Sensor.



Jan-2017: Garmin International came into partnership with Chinese automobile manufacturing company, Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën Automobile Limited (DPCA). The partnership was aimed to expand its intelligent driving video recorder (IDVR) technology. IDVR technology focuses on recording road footage in high-quality 1080p/30fps and boasts advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Distribution Channel



• In-store



• Online



By Technology



• Basic



• Advanced



• Smart



By Application



• Personal Car



• Commercial Vehicle



By Video Quality



• SD & HD



• Full HD & 4K



By Product



• 1-Channel



• 2-Channel



• Rear View



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Panasonic Corporation



• Garmin Ltd.



• LG Corporation (LG Electronics)



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Motorola Solutions, Inc.



• Fine Digital, Inc.



• Amcrest Technologies LLC



• Cedar Electronics Corporation (Cobra Electronics Corporation)



• ABEO Technology Co., Ltd.



• Papago, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914548/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001