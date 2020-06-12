Digital Ally Share Price Exceeds $1.00 at Closing for Ten Consecutive Trading Days



Lenexa, KS, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced that on June 12, 2020 it received written notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company regained compliance with the applicable Nasdaq minimum bid price continued listing requirement and the matter is now closed.

The Company had previously been notified by Nasdaq on April 22, 2020 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement because its common stock failed to maintain a minimum bid price of at least $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. In order to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of at least $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive trading days, which was achieved on June 11, 2020. The Company’s closing price on June 11th was $4.15.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

