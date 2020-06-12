New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Nutrition Market By Route of Administration By Application By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914546/?utm_source=GNW

Nutrition offers key nutrients, such as minerals, proteins, and vitamins. In addition, nutrition is an amalgamation of science and medicine that offers a wide range of nutrient medicines.



In treating the conditions associated with chronic diet malnutrition & treatments, clinical nutrition is being used extensively. Additionally, dietary improvements help people to get a correct diet and body balance. Clinical nutrition works in acute and ambulatory medical conditions including heart recovery, renal dialysis, diabetes, pediatrics, nutrition care, cancer, trauma, and treatments at wellness centers.



In most of the nations, it has also been shown that health spending tends to rise faster than economic growth, continuing a pattern that has been established across the decades. Subsequently, due to their broad applicability, the market is expected to grow higher as the spending in healthcare among the major countries of the world increases. Governments around the world, including private foundations and the international community, are offering many financial opportunities for clinical nutrition. National health institutes, the U.S Department of Agriculture, the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation, and the Nestle Foundation are major financing organizations.



Recent years have seen a high focus among businesses and clinics on fitness and wellness, aging, and disease prevention. In the presence of a variety of chronic disorders, such as coronary heart disease, ischemic stroke, diabetes, and some cancer indications, preventive medical treatment is successful and has been widely embraced by hospitals and clinics in North America. Furthermore, health expenditure continues to grow faster than economic growth in most countries. The emergence of fair, responsive, and efficient health services throughout North American countries has also led to the highest share of GDP for healthcare spending.



Based on Route of Administration, the market is segmented into Oral, Enteral and Parenteral. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, BASF SE, Pfizer, Inc., Nestle S.A., and Abbott Laboratories are the forerunners in the Clinical Nutrition Market. Companies such as Lonza Group AG, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., and Perrigo Company PLC are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Nestle S.A., Lonza Group AG, BASF SE, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Perrigo Company PLC, and Hero Nutritionals, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Clinical Nutrition Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Dec-2019: BASF Nutrition & Health announced its collaboration with Idogen, a Swiss pharmaceutical company. Following the collaboration, the former company launched an omega 3 fatty acid solution, Hepacor, in the European market. The solution helps patients manage Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) by elevating healthy lipids in the bloodstream.



Sep-2019: B. Braun collaborated with Smartfish AS, a nutrition-based company. The collaboration was focused on securely launching the latter company’s medical nutrition product Remune.



May-2019: Nestle Health Science came into partnership with Amazentis, a pioneer in science-driven nutritional health. The partnership was focused on developing its new cellular nutrient Urolithin A. Also, the two companies were aimed to conduct a joint research program for expanding applications of Urolithin A, a pioneering cellular nutrient that supports mitochondrial health into new consumer health and medical areas.



May-2019: BASF partnered with Glycosyn, a biotechnology company. The partnership was aimed to develop and commercialize human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) for broad use in dietary supplements, functional nutrition, and medical food.



Feb-2019: Lonza Consumer Health & Nutrition teamed up with DuPont Nutrition & Health. Following the collaboration, the companies were aimed to manufacture and supply human milk oligosaccharides (HMO).



Feb-2019: Ajinomoto’s subsidiary Cambrooke Therapeutics signed partnership agreement with Trovita Health Science, a specialty medical nutrition company. The partnership was focused on joint marketing and development of ENU Nutrition meal replacement shakes.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Nov-2017: Ajinomoto Co., Inc. announced the acquisition of Cambrooke Therapeutics, Inc., a global leader and innovator in therapeutic nutrition for inborn errors of metabolism and ketogenic diet therapy. With this acquisition, Cambrooke got access to Ajinomoto’s global nutrition and ingredient sciences expertise, as well as proven flavor and texture-enhancing R&D capabilities.



Jul-2017: Lonza Group took over Capsugel S.A. from KKR. The acquisition accelerated the company’s existing product offerings and enabled the company to strengthen its business in the pharma and consumer healthcare and nutrition industries.



Jan-2017: Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical, Inc., a medical device company. The acquisition expanded opportunities for Abbott’s future growth and helped the company in developing a strong, diverse portfolio of devices, diagnostics, nutrition, and branded generic pharmaceuticals.



Sep-2016: Lonza acquired Benicia, a CA-based InterHealth Nutraceuticals, nutritional ingredient research, development, and manufacture company. The acquisition broadened Lonza’s nutritional ingredient portfolio and strengthened its position in the dietary supplement market.



Jan-2016: Pfizer completed the acquisition of Sirio Pharma’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Treerly Health Co., a women’s nutritional healthcare brand in China. The acquisition broadened Pfizer Consumer Healthcare’s products in China with OTC dietary supplements.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2019: Lonza launched MuscleGuard formulation, a unique patent-pending ingredient combination. The combination comprised of a precise and clinically-studied ratio of four nutrients; Lonza’s Carnipure L-Carnitine, Creatine, and Leucine with vitamin D. MuscleGuard formulation deliver positive results for sports performance and recovery through a significant increase in muscle strength, mass, and activity.



Aug-2019: Baxter International introduced the Olimel N12, the new addition to the company’s olive oil-based parenteral nutrition (PN) triple-chamber bag portfolio. Olimel N12 combined a high protein formulation with low glucose content, resulting in the lowest energy to protein ratio currently available in a standardized, triple-chamber bag.



Jul-2019: Baxter International announced the European launch of Finomel, a ready-to-use triple-chamber bag for parenteral nutrition (PN). Finomel offers healthcare providers with additional options to meet adult patients’ diverse nutritional needs.



