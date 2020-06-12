New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Personal Care Market By Distribution Channel By Product By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05914544/?utm_source=GNW





The market for baby personal care products comprises baby care items that are used specifically for children. Baby powder, shampoos, body lotions, massage oil, shower gel, baby wipes, and other products are included in the product line. Before they are available on the market, the products undergo many clinical studies.



Worldwide popularity is gaining in baby personal care products. Birth rates in developing countries have risen, consumer awareness of child hygiene has increased, consumer availability has increased, and changes in lifestyle have fueled the market growth. In addition, the launch of organic ingredient products is expected to contribute to the baby personal care product market growth. Nevertheless, the baby could have harmful use of certain chemicals, limiting the growth of the market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted patterns of demand for cosmetics and certain categories of personal care products. In addition, globally restricting people’s movement policies have also resulted in disruptions in the supply of personal care products. However, the emergence of e-commerce sites during these periods has offset the delays of customer purchases at the last mile.



In terms of revenue, the industry in Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The significantly high market dominance can be associated with growing customer demand for baby personal care products. Other prominent regional baby personal care products markets are Europe and North America. Consumers in Europe and North America are more aware of their products and therefore consider baby ingredients before making their final purchase.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and E-Commerce. Based on Product, the market is segmented into Cosmetics, Toiletries and Other Products. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Unilever PLC, Wipro Limited, and Johnson and Johnson are the forerunners in the Baby Personal Care Market. Companies such as Dabur India Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, L’Oreal Group, Beiersdorf AG, The Himalaya Drug Company, Abbott Laboratories, and The Procter and Gamble Company are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include L’Oreal Group, Dabur India Ltd., Wipro Limited (Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting), Abbott Laboratories, Unilever PLC, The Procter and Gamble Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Beiersdorf AG, and The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)



Apr-2020: The Himalaya Drug Company unveiled Gentle Baby Laundry Wash specially formulated for baby clothes. Infused with naturally-derived cleansing agents and herbs with antibacterial properties, it effectively helps kill up to 99.9% of germs.



Sep-2019: Dabur India launched Dabur Amla Kids for expanding its hair care portfolio under its flagship brand Dabur Amla.



Sep-2019: Unilever completed the acquisition of Astrix S.A, a Bolivian manufacturer of home and personal care brands. The acquisition broadened the product portfolio of Unilever by adding Astrix’s Personal Care and Baby Care products to it.



Jul-2019: Procter & Gamble’s Pampers diaper brand partnered with Verily, the life sciences research division of Google parent Alphabet. Following the partnership, the companies were focused on creating a connected baby monitoring system. The new offering includes smart diapers equipped with sensors that measure activities like when babies sleep or go to the bathroom. The data is sent to a dedicated mobile app, which will be available on iOS and android. The app tracks daily and weekly behavioral developments.



Jul-2019: Kimberly-Clark’s Huggies launched Huggies Special Delivery diapers, the softest diaper with plant-based materials. This diaper has been designed specifically for providing the best for a baby’s bottom, without compromise. Huggies Special Delivery was created for ultimate skin comfort with the trusted leak protection that parents count on to keep baby’s skin healthy.



Dec-2017: Unilever took over Sundial Brands, a New York-based personal care products company. The acquisition broadened the company’s existing portfolio of personal care products.



Aug-2017: Kimberly-Clark’s brand Huggies came into partnership with ShopRite. The companies were aimed to donate up to a half-million diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing diapers to babies in need.



Jul-2017: Beiersdorf’s Aquaphor Baby brand introduced Baby Fast Relief Paste, a new diaper rash relief product. It is an odorless paste made with 40% zinc oxide that blocks moisture to keep the baby protected.



Apr-2017: Unilever Baby Dove launched two product lines. One is New Baby Dove Rich Moisture range and the other is New Baby Dove Sensitive Moisture range. The former product line has been developed for babies with normal to dry skin and goes beyond mildness to actively replenish lost moisture and nutrients into the baby’s skin. The latter product line has been developed to take extra special care of babies with sensitive skin.



Jan-2017: L’Oreal announced the acquisition of three companies, CeraVe, AcneFree, and Ambi, from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International. This acquisition complemented the skincare division of L’Oreal and it would help L’Oreal in doubling its revenues.



Nov-2016: Dabur India acquired personal care, hair care, and creams businesses of South Africa’s CTL Group of Companies. The acquisition accelerated Dabur’s growth in the key overseas market.



Oct-2016: Unilever announced the acquisition of Seventh Generation, Inc., the North American home and Personal Care Products Company. The acquisition enabled the company to accelerate its growth in retail sectors.



Sep-2016: Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, part of the Wipro group took over Zhongshan Ma Er Daily Products Limited, a Chinese Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company. This acquisition helped the former company to hold a leading position in South China’s personal care market besides adding critical brands to the portfolio of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting.



Jul-2016: Johnson and Johnson acquired Vogue International, the hair and personal care company from The Carlyle Group. The acquisition of Vogue’s leading advanced hair care products strengthened the former company’s global presence in this category.



Apr-2016: Johnson and Johnson signed an agreement to acquire NeoStrata, a dermo-cosmetics company. The acquisition would complement Johnson and Johnson’s global portfolio of advanced skincare brands.



