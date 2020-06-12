Baltimore, Md./Washington, D.C., June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) announced it will provide premium credits to many fully insured customers as a result of treatment disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, extend the waiver of cost sharing for telehealth services and COVID-19 testing and treatment, and return rebates from 2019 as a result of lower than expected use of medical care by its members. These latest benefits, combined with other relief CareFirst has offered, result in over $300 million made available to CareFirst’s members, providers, and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“CareFirst is deeply committed to the communities it serves and recognizes the mounting financial pressures members and accounts are facing as the effects of COVID-19 linger,” said CareFirst CEO and President Brian D. Pieninck. “We want to help. By providing premium credits and other support, we remove barriers to care and lessen the financial hardships many of our customers are experiencing during these uncertain times. CareFirst continues to put its customers first and will continue to evaluate the best and most impactful ways to support each of our stakeholders through this crisis.”
CareFirst will provide the following relief:
This announcement is the most recent in a series of CareFirst’s ongoing efforts to rapidly address the urgent needs individuals, families, employers, providers and communities face as a result of COVID-19, which include:
