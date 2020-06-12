Chicago, IL, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland recently hosted an educational webinar for prospective clients on the impact of COVID-19 on community associations.

The one-hour presentation hosted a dozen participants and was led by Erica Horndasch, CMCA®, AMS®, vice president of Associa Chicagoland, and Julie Jacobson, attorney at Chicago condo law firm, Kovitz Shifrin Nesbit. The session covered legal and management topics facing community associations during the COVID-19 crisis, including collection matters, board and membership meetings, community visits, association staff issues, techniques for maintaining clean common areas, and tips for handling resident congregation at pools, golf courses, and other amenities.

“Associa Chicagoland understands that communities are facing many management issues as the COVID-19 health crisis continues,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “We saw an opportunity to connect potential clients with industry experts who could share their knowledge and best practices and answer the tough questions facing community associations during this time.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Associa has been committed to providing clients and association boards with industry expertise and guidance necessary to make critical decisions about the management of their communities. To view additional COVID – 19 resources, educational webinars, and informational ebooks please visit https://hub.associaonline.com/covid-19-resources.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

