IONE, CA, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, today announces that it has closed on a transaction to acquire a large-scale mineral processing plant from the Quove Corporation. The definitive agreement was signed May 1st, 2020, and both sides have met the qualifications to close as of June 11th, 2020.



Purebase’s President and CEO, Scott Dockter stated, “These components are key pieces of our production facility for the near-term commercialization of supplemental cementitious material “SCM” into the West Coast.”

About Purebase Corporation

Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC) is a diversified resource company that acquires, develops and markets minerals for use in the agriculture, construction and other specialty industries.

