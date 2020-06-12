COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Growth Brands Inc. (CSE: GGB) (OTCQB: GGBXF) ("GGB" or the "Company") announced today that Brian Logan is stepping down as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 15, 2020. Mr. Logan has served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company since January 2019.



Randy Whitaker, GGB’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, “On behalf of GGB, I want to thank Brian for his many and significant contributions during his tenure as CFO of the Company. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

The Company’s senior accounting employees will assume Mr. Logan’s duties following his departure and will report directly to interim Chief Executive Officer Randy Whitaker while the Company continues with its previously announced sale and investment solicitation process as part of ongoing insolvency proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada).

About Green Growth Brands Inc.

Green Growth Brands creates remarkable experiences in cannabis. The company’s brands include CAMP, The+Source, and 8 Fold. GGB is continuing its cannabis operations throughout the U.S., via dispensaries in Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida. Learn more about the vision at GreenGrowthBrands.com.

For investor relations inquiries, please contact: