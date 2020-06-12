New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Residential Air Purifier Market in China 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03034199/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on residential air purifier market in China provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario in China, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing awareness of the health effects of air pollution and WHO air quality guidelines and improving national standards for air purifiers.

The residential air purifier market in China market analysis include distribution channel and technology segments.



The residential air purifier market in China is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Technology

• HEPA and ULPA air purifiers

• IZ and EP air purifiers

• AC air purifiers

• PC and UV air purifiers

• OG air purifiers



This study identifies the product innovation in terms of cleaning technology, features (air quality monitor) and design stimulating higher selling price (premiumization) as one of the prime reasons driving the residential air purifier market in China growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our residential air purifier market in China covers the following areas:

• Residential air purifier market in China sizing

• Residential air purifier market in China forecast

• Residential air purifier market in China industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03034199/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001