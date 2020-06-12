Flowr will release first quarter earnings within the permitted 45-day extension period.



TORONTO, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) announced that the Company has decided to utilize more time as allowed under temporary exemptions with respect to the filing of its first quarter 2020 interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the period ended March 31, 2020 (collectively, the “Interim Filings”). Flowr had previously announced on May 29th, 2020 that it expected to release first quarter Interim Filings on or before June 15th, 2020. The Company will issue a subsequent press release announcing its first quarter earnings date in the near future.

On March 23rd, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators published substantively harmonized temporary exemptions from certain regulatory filing requirements that provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1st, 2020 to allow issuers the time needed to focus on the many other business and financial reporting implications of COVID-19. The Company will rely on these exemptions with respect to the Interim Filings as set out in Part 4 and Part 5 of NI 51-102.

All of the Company’s management, directors and other insiders will remain subject to a blackout period under its Timely Disclosure, Confidentiality and Insider Trading Policy, which reflects the principles set out in section 9 of National Policy 11- 207: Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates GMP licensed facilities in both Portugal and Australia.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

