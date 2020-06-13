NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a full‐service, boutique investment bank and broker‐dealer that specializes in the financial services sector, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the second quarter of 2020.



This quarter, there are constituent changes within five of our indexes, including the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKX, ETF Ticker: KBWB), KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSX), KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDX, ETF Ticker: KBWD), KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX, ETF Ticker: KBWY), and KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRX, ETF Ticker: KBWR).

These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, June 22, 2020.

As part of this rebalancing, below are the component level changes across various indices:

KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKX; ETF Ticker: KBWB)

Add (1): First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN)

Delete (1) : New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)

KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSX)

Add (2): MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX)

The Blackstone Group, Inc. (NYSE: BX)

Delete (2) : Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD)

KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDX; ETF Ticker: KBWD)

Add (3): Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM)

Delete (3) : MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC)

KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX; ETF Ticker: KBWY)

Add (6): Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP)

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG)

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)

Delete (6) : Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc. (NYSE: CPLG)

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT)

KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRX; ETF Ticker: KBWR)

Add (2): New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB)

Delete (1): First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN)

Several of the KBW Nasdaq indices have tradable exchange‐traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).

Not all of the listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; in addition, not all of the listed securities may be available to U.S. investors. European investors interested in FTEK LN can contact Invesco at https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information . U.S. investors cannot buy or hold FTEK LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

About KBW

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital raising as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

