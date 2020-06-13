New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Lighting Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01979555/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on smart lighting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of smart cities and the rising need for light dimming.

The smart lighting market analysis include application segment and geographic landscape.



The smart lighting market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial

• Public infrastructure

• Residential

• Others



By Geographic

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing adoption of LEDs as one of the prime reasons driving the smart lighting market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our smart lighting market covers the following areas:

• Smart lighting market sizing

• Smart lighting market forecast

• Smart lighting market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01979555/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001