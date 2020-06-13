New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sports Nutrition Market in Europe 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01979559/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on sports nutrition market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by the growing consumer preference for clean label in sports nutrition products and global economic slowdown in 2020. In addition, advances in sports nutrition products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sports nutrition market in Europe market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.



The sports nutrition market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Non-protein sports nutrition

• Protein powder

• Protein RTD

• Protein bar



By Geographic Landscapes

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the rising inclination toward fitness owing to increasing awareness of lifestyle-related conditions as one of the prime reasons driving the sports nutrition market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, growing consumption from non-sports enthusiasts and the elderly population and the increasing number of promotional activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Sports nutrition market in Europe sizing

• Sports nutrition market in Europe forecast

• Sports nutrition market in Europe industry analysis





