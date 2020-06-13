New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Packaging Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01911353/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the flexible packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift from rigid packaging to flexible plastic packaging and the popularity of flexible bioplastic packaging. In addition, the rising focus on improving the shelf life of products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flexible packaging market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The flexible packaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Pouches

• Bags

• Films and wraps

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies by the continuous development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of recyclable flexible plastic packaging and an increase in M&A will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our flexible packaging market covers the following areas:

• Flexible packaging market sizing

• Flexible packaging market forecast

• Flexible packaging market industry analysis





