New York, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silk Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900302/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Mulberry Silk market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$240.7 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$231 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Mulberry Silk segment will reach a market size of US$452.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Silk market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Silk market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AMSilk GmbH; Anhui Silk Co. Ltd.; Bolt Threads Inc.; China Silk Corporation; Jiangsu Sutong Cocoon & Silk Co., Ltd.; Jinchengjiang Xinxing Cocoon Silk Co., Ltd.; Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.; Shengkun Silk Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe (Group) Co., Ltd.; Spiber Technologies; Wensli Group Co. Ltd.; Wujiang First Textile Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900302/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Silk Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Silk Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Silk Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Silk Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Mulberry Silk (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Mulberry Silk (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Mulberry Silk (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Tussar Silk (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Tussar Silk (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Tussar Silk (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Eri Silk (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Eri Silk (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Eri Silk (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Textile (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Textile (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Textile (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Cosmetics (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Cosmetics (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Cosmetics (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Medical (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Medical (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Medical (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Silk Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Silk Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Silk Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Silk Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Silk Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Silk Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Silk Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Silk Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Silk Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Silk Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Silk Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Silk Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Silk Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Silk: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Silk Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Silk Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silk in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Silk Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Silk Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Silk Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Silk Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Silk Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Silk in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Silk Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Silk Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Silk Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Silk Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Silk Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Silk Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Silk Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Silk Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Silk Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Silk Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Silk Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Silk Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Silk Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Silk Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Silk Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Silk Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Silk Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Silk Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Silk Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Silk Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Silk Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Silk Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: German Silk Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Silk Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Silk Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Silk Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Silk Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Silk in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Silk Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Silk Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Silk: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Silk Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Silk Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silk in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Silk Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Silk Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Silk Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Silk Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Silk Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Silk Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Silk Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Silk Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Silk Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Silk Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Silk Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Silk Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Silk Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Silk Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Silk Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Silk Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Silk Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Silk Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Silk Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Silk Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Silk Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Silk Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Silk Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Silk Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Silk Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Silk Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Silk Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Silk Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Silk Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Silk Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Silk Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Silk Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Silk Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Silk Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Silk Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Silk Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Silk Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Silk Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Silk Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Silk Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Silk Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Silk Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Silk Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Silk Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Silk Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Silk Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Silk Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Silk: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 125: Silk Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silk Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silk in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Silk Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Silk Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Silk Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Silk Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Silk Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Silk Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Silk Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Silk Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Silk in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Silk Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Silk Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Silk Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Silk Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Silk Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Silk Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Silk Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Silk Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Silk Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Silk Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Silk Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Silk Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Silk Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Silk Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Silk Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Silk Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Silk Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Silk Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Silk Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Silk Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Silk Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Silk Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Silk Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Silk Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Silk Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Silk Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Silk Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Silk Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Silk Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Silk Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Silk Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Silk Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Silk Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Silk Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Silk Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Silk: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Silk Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Silk Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Silk in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Silk Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Silk Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Silk Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Silk Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Silk Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Silk Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: Silk Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Silk Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Silk Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Silk Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Silk Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Silk in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Silk Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Silk Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Silk Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Silk Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Silk Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Silk Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Silk Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Silk Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Silk Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Silk Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Silk Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Silk Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Silk Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Silk Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Silk Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Silk Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Silk Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Silk Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Silk Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Silk Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900302/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001