Nyrstar releases notice for the two Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meetings to be held on 30 June 2020

13 June 2020 at 07.00 CEST

As announced in detail on Wednesday 10 June 2020, Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) today issued the notice for the two extraordinary general shareholders’ meetings to be held on 30 June 2020.

In accordance with the press release of the Company of 10 June 2020, the meetings will be held with the same practical modalities and procedure as the annual general meeting scheduled on 30 June 2020 and therefore in a virtual format in accordance with the Royal Decree no. 4 of 9 April 2020 containing various provisions on co-ownership and company and association law in the context of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic (the “Royal Decree no. 4”), where shareholders are also offered the possibility to ask questions via a chatbox during the meetings and to vote during the meetings. The practical modalities of the meeting have been published on the Company's website (https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-meetings) and will also be made available to shareholders who validly register for the two extraordinary general meetings and the annual general meeting.

The two extraordinary general shareholders’ meetings will be held on 30 June 2020 at 11:00 a.m. CEST at Bluepoint, Filip Williotstraat 9, 2600 Antwerp, Belgium.

The full notice, including agenda, proposed resolutions and explanatory note can be found on the Nyrstar website: https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/shareholder-meetings.

