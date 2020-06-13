New York, June 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shortenings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900288/?utm_source=GNW
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Oil market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$18.7 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$20.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Oil segment will reach a market size of US$70.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Shortenings market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$278.9 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Shortenings market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AAK AB; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Associated British Foods PLC; Bunge Ltd.; Cargill, Inc.; Conagra Brands, Inc.; International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (IFFCO); Manildra Group; Ventura Foods, LLC.; Wilmar International Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900288/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Shortenings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Shortenings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Shortenings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Shortenings Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Oil (Key Ingredient) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Oil (Key Ingredient) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Oil (Key Ingredient) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Butter (Key Ingredient) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Butter (Key Ingredient) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Butter (Key Ingredient) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Lard (Key Ingredient) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Lard (Key Ingredient) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Lard (Key Ingredient) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Tallow (Key Ingredient) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Tallow (Key Ingredient) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Tallow (Key Ingredient) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Key Ingredients (Key Ingredient) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Key Ingredients (Key Ingredient) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Key Ingredients (Key Ingredient) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Vegetable (Source) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Vegetable (Source) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Vegetable (Source) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Animal (Source) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Animal (Source) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Animal (Source) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Solid (Variant) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Solid (Variant) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Solid (Variant) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Liquid (Variant) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Liquid (Variant) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Liquid (Variant) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: All-Purpose (Variant) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: All-Purpose (Variant) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: All-Purpose (Variant) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Variants (Variant) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Other Variants (Variant) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Other Variants (Variant) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Bakery (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Bakery (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Bakery (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Confectionery (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Confectionery (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Confectionery (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 43: Snacks & Savory (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Snacks & Savory (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 45: Snacks & Savory (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 47: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 48: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Shortenings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: United States Shortenings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Shortenings Market in the United States by Key Ingredient: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: United States Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Key Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: United States Shortenings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Shortenings Market in the United States by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: United States Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: United States Shortenings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Variant: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Shortenings Market in the United States by Variant: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 57: United States Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Variant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: United States Shortenings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Shortenings Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 60: Shortenings Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 61: Canadian Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Canadian Shortenings Historic Market Review by Key Ingredient in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Shortenings Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Key Ingredient for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Canadian Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Canadian Shortenings Historic Market Review by Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Shortenings Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Canadian Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Variant: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Canadian Shortenings Historic Market Review by Variant in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 69: Shortenings Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Variant for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Canadian Shortenings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Shortenings Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 72: Canadian Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 73: Japanese Market for Shortenings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Key Ingredient for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Shortenings Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Key Ingredient for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Japanese Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Key Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Japanese Market for Shortenings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Shortenings Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Japanese Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Japanese Market for Shortenings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Variant for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Shortenings Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Variant for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Japanese Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Variant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Shortenings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Japanese Shortenings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Shortenings Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 85: Chinese Shortenings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Key Ingredient for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2012-2019
Table 87: Chinese Shortenings Market by Key Ingredient: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Chinese Shortenings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 90: Chinese Shortenings Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Chinese Shortenings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Variant for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Variant: 2012-2019
Table 93: Chinese Shortenings Market by Variant: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Chinese Demand for Shortenings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Shortenings Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Chinese Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Shortenings Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 97: European Shortenings Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Shortenings Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: European Shortenings Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: European Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2020-2027
Table 101: Shortenings Market in Europe in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: European Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Key Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: European Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 104: Shortenings Market in Europe in US$ Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: European Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: European Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Variant: 2020-2027
Table 107: Shortenings Market in Europe in US$ Million by Variant: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: European Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Variant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: European Shortenings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Shortenings Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: European Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 112: Shortenings Market in France by Key Ingredient:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: French Shortenings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2012-2019
Table 114: French Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Key Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Shortenings Market in France by Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: French Shortenings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 117: French Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Shortenings Market in France by Variant: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: French Shortenings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Variant: 2012-2019
Table 120: French Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Variant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Shortenings Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 122: French Shortenings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: French Shortenings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 124: Shortenings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Key Ingredient for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: German Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2012-2019
Table 126: German Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Key Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Shortenings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2020-2027
Table 128: German Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 129: German Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Shortenings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Variant for the Period
2020-2027
Table 131: German Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Variant: 2012-2019
Table 132: German Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Variant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Shortenings Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 134: German Shortenings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Shortenings Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 136: Italian Shortenings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Key Ingredient for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2012-2019
Table 138: Italian Shortenings Market by Key Ingredient: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Italian Shortenings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 141: Italian Shortenings Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Italian Shortenings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Variant for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Variant: 2012-2019
Table 144: Italian Shortenings Market by Variant: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Italian Demand for Shortenings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Shortenings Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Italian Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Shortenings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Key Ingredient for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Shortenings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Key Ingredient for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: United Kingdom Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Key Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Shortenings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Shortenings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: United Kingdom Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: United Kingdom Market for Shortenings: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Variant for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Shortenings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Variant for the Period
2012-2019
Table 156: United Kingdom Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Variant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Shortenings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: United Kingdom Shortenings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Shortenings Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 160: Spanish Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Spanish Shortenings Historic Market Review by Key Ingredient in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: Shortenings Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Key Ingredient for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: Spanish Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Spanish Shortenings Historic Market Review by Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Shortenings Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: Spanish Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Variant: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Spanish Shortenings Historic Market Review by Variant in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Shortenings Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Variant for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: Spanish Shortenings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Shortenings Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 171: Spanish Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 172: Russian Shortenings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Shortenings Market in Russia by Key Ingredient: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 174: Russian Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Key Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Russian Shortenings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Shortenings Market in Russia by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Russian Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Russian Shortenings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Variant: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Shortenings Market in Russia by Variant: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 180: Russian Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Variant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Russian Shortenings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Shortenings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 183: Shortenings Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 184: Rest of Europe Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2020-2027
Table 185: Shortenings Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Europe Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Key Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Europe Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 188: Shortenings Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Europe Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Europe Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Variant: 2020-2027
Table 191: Shortenings Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Variant: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Europe Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Variant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Europe Shortenings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 194: Shortenings Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Europe Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 196: Asia-Pacific Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 197: Shortenings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 198: Asia-Pacific Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Shortenings Market in Asia-Pacific by Key
Ingredient: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Asia-Pacific Shortenings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2012-2019
Table 201: Asia-Pacific Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Key Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Shortenings Market in Asia-Pacific by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: Asia-Pacific Shortenings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 204: Asia-Pacific Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Shortenings Market in Asia-Pacific by Variant:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 206: Asia-Pacific Shortenings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Variant: 2012-2019
Table 207: Asia-Pacific Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Variant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Shortenings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 209: Asia-Pacific Shortenings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Asia-Pacific Shortenings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 211: Shortenings Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Key Ingredient
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Australian Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2012-2019
Table 213: Australian Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Key Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Shortenings Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Australian Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 216: Australian Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Shortenings Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Variant for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Australian Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Variant: 2012-2019
Table 219: Australian Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Variant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Shortenings Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Australian Shortenings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 222: Shortenings Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 223: Indian Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Indian Shortenings Historic Market Review by Key Ingredient in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 225: Shortenings Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Key Ingredient for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 226: Indian Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Indian Shortenings Historic Market Review by Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 228: Shortenings Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 229: Indian Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Variant: 2020 to 2027
Table 230: Indian Shortenings Historic Market Review by Variant in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 231: Shortenings Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Variant for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 232: Indian Shortenings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Shortenings Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 234: Indian Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 235: Shortenings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Key Ingredient
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 236: South Korean Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2012-2019
Table 237: Shortenings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Key Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Shortenings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 239: South Korean Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 240: Shortenings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Shortenings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Variant for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 242: South Korean Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Variant: 2012-2019
Table 243: Shortenings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Variant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Shortenings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 245: South Korean Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 246: Shortenings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Shortenings: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Key
Ingredient for the Period 2020-2027
Table 248: Shortenings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Key Ingredient for the Period
2012-2019
Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Key Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Shortenings: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 251: Shortenings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2012-2019
Table 252: Rest of Asia-Pacific Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Shortenings: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Variant for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 254: Shortenings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Variant for the Period
2012-2019
Table 255: Rest of Asia-Pacific Shortenings Market Share Analysis by Variant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Shortenings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 257: Rest of Asia-Pacific Shortenings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 258: Shortenings Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 259: Latin American Shortenings Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 260: Shortenings Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 261: Latin American Shortenings Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 262: Latin American Shortenings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Key Ingredient for the Period 2020-2027
Table 263: Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2012-2019
Table 264: Latin American Shortenings Market by Key Ingredient: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 265: Latin American Shortenings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 266: Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 267: Latin American Shortenings Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 268: Latin American Shortenings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Variant for the Period 2020-2027
Table 269: Shortenings Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Variant: 2012-2019
Table 270: Latin American Shortenings Market by Variant: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 271: Latin American Demand for Shortenings in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 272: Shortenings Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 273: Latin American Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 274: Argentinean Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: 2020-2027
Table 275: Shortenings Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Key Ingredient: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 276: Argentinean Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Key Ingredient: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 277: Argentinean Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 278: Shortenings Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 279: Argentinean Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 280: Argentinean Shortenings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Variant: 2020-2027
Table 281: Shortenings Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Variant: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 282: Argentinean Shortenings Market Share Breakdown by Variant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900288/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: