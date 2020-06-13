13 June 2020

Below please find average gross operated production in May 2020 and corresponding numbers for April 2020.

IOX operated May 2020 April 2020 Boe/d(1) Bopd (2) Boe/d(1) Bopd (2) Colombia (3) 262 92 320 262 Argentina(4) 2892 205 2,896 404

Barrels of oil equivalents per day Barrels of oil per day As of Ma 5th, Puli C fields have been slowly and steady being re-opened on a well by well basis Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approves operator’s licence.

