The Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of ArcelorMittal (“General Meetings”) held today approved all resolutions by a strong majority.

Luxembourg 13 June 2020 (13:00 CET) – 68% of the voting rights were represented at the General Meetings. In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Board of Directors of ArcelorMittal (the “Company”) had decided to hold this year’s General Meetings by virtual-only format, as permitted by Luxembourg law. Arrangements were made to allow shareholders to vote electronically and by proxy voting. The results of the votes will be posted shortly on www.arcelormittal.com under "Investors – Equity investors – Shareholders-events – AGM – Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, 13 June 2020" where the full documentation regarding the General Meetings is available.

In particular, the shareholders: