ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Dance Studios announced it has hired Robert Alexander, founder and CEO of 360WiseMedia , to launch WOD’s new community leadership program. The free program is focused on inspiring a higher level of leadership and engagement within the dance community, as well as the local and global communities that dance touches.



Matthew Everitt, World of Dance Studios CEO and Executive Producer, commented, "We're thrilled to be working with Robert to launch this program. It’s something we had in the works months before the pandemic hit. We recognize that World of Dance has a powerful platform and feel that now more than ever, we’ve got an opportunity to help both current and aspiring community leaders make the world a better place.”

"It's an honor to work with the strongest stand-alone brand in the business of dance," said Alexander, who, in addition to being founder and CEO of 360WiSE Media, also is President and CEO of the Miami chapter of The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), one of the first Civil Rights organizations created with Nobel Peace Prize and Civil Rights champion Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I have always lived by the slogan, ‘All Colors, All Cultures, All Creeds,’” added Alexander. “The World of Dance brand has always represented the diversity that every business model needs and I’m excited about the opportunities we’ll be sharing with the community in the days ahead.”

About World of Dance

World of Dance is the most respected, preeminent dance brand on the planet. What began in 2008 as a single event is now a continent-spanning, tour de force of human spirit and sick dance moves, encompassing the #1 Network TV show on NBC with superstar judges Jennifer Lopez, NE-YO and Derek Hough, a #1 YouTube network, Online Magazine, two live global tours, and our recently announced new dance fitness program, U-Jam. worldofdance.com

Media Contact: