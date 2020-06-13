Ocean, New Jersey, USA, June 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People are resuming their work activities as the government is lifting the breakdown of COVID-19. As more and more cars are returning on the track, the demand for auto protection plans is rising. Multiple companies are putting lucrative offers on the table. The name of Liberty Auto Protection always comes first when it comes to a highly reliable and leading auto service provider. This company has ranked as Nation's Leading Service provider. The company secured this position due to its excellent services and well-designed auto protection plans.





Clients can Go with Custom Auto Plans.





Liberty Auto Protection is one of those pioneer companies that offer customization options to clients who can call at the toll-free telephone number of 800-599-9557. A friendly customer-representative from the company is always ready to handle concerns, questions, and clients. So, if you want to get a plan based on your car age and financial situation, then staff will update you with an available plan. The best of all, when no plan meets your requirement, then you can customize one, which includes your suitable terms and budget limits.





Comprehensive Coverage at Affordable Rate

One of the main causes that made Liberty Auto Protection a leading auto service provider of the Nation is that its plans are affordable. People don't like to stick with expensive plans that are heavy in their pockets. They need something that they can pay effortlessly. Getting protection for all significant components through a comprehensive and full range of plans at a price you can afford is an offer that every client likes to sign up for.





Free Quote Offer





Clients who like to shop around often prefer to get a free quote; Liberty Auto protection gets it. Therefore, the company has a dedicated form that a client can fill and get an instant response. If a person has questions regarding a specific plan, he can make a call on the phone number 800-599-9557 and get connected with the company's friendly customer-care department. Highly skilled staff is trained to address every single concern and question of the customer professionally.





Best Coverage Plans for Both Old and New Cars





Liberty Auto Protection has something for someone, whether you want to get the best auto service contract for your old car or new car. Basic plans are a suitable choice for an old car as you can save yourself from unexpected massive bills of a significant car component. If you get a new car, you should get a Premier Plan as it will offer the most comprehensive coverage for all the major components.





Complimentary Features of Each Plan





Whether you go with a basic plan or an advanced one, Liberty Auto Protection tries to make his customer happy through some complementary features. The following benefits are available with almost every auto plan, such as rental cars, transferable coverage, lockout assistance, roadside assistance, and unlimited claims.





The Most Reliable Auto Protection Plans





Liberty Auto Protection has gained name and fame as the leading auto service providers as its satisfied customers left good reviews and ratings online. They kept sharing their positive experience with the company. As the company prioritizes its clients by offering them exceptional customer service and budget-friendly auto protection plans, therefore it wins their heart. When it comes to repairing and replacement of coverage components, this company never lets its customers down. Customers know that they can dial a toll-free telephone number of the company 800-599-9557 anytime they experience a car breakdown situation, and they will be served with the best auto technicians. Many customers report that getting a plan from Liberty Auto Protection brings peace of mind in their life as they can travel anywhere, anytime without thinking twice about car trouble situations.



