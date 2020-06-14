London, June 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The learning management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $28.1 billion by 2025. The market is witnessing consistent growth owing to the increasing adoption of online learning tools and proliferation of eLearning industry. Furthermore, extensive government initiatives for digitization of education infrastructure in respective countries and growing inclination towards bringing your own device (BYOD) policy has also contributed to the overall growth of learning management system market. However, lack of skilled trainers and instructors and high cost of implementation may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Learning management systems (LMS) is a web-based technology that allows managing, planning, evaluating and delivering content for educational courses. This is a software-based platform that provides the necessary framework, infrastructure, and tools which help in providing online training. LMS enables companies and educational institutions to create and manage lessons, courses, and other training materials. LMS is like an engine that powers eLearning and it also helps smoothen the process right from creating to delivering the course. LMS platforms can be used for all kinds of learning activities. A lot of businesses, enterprises, and organizations of all kinds use learning management systems to manage their employee training programs.

Learning management systems started gaining popularity from the moment they showed up two decades ago. The rapid developments in computer and mobile technology further supported its growth, especially with the advent of high-speed internet. The LMS technology has found its way in both education and the business world. With LMS tools, businesses receive a lot of benefits, as their employees can acquire knowledge to keep themselves updated with technological advancements in the industry; whereas, LMS enables educational institutions to widen their reach to students that are remotely located. In addition, the functionalities of these platforms make the learning process easier than ever before.

In this study, the overall learning management system market is broadly segmented by product offering (solutions, services), user group (education, corporate), delivery mode (distance learning, instructor-led learning), deployment type (cloud, on-premise), and geography.

Based on the product offering, the LMS solutions segment (comprising as content management, performance management, and administration modules) commanded the largest share of the overall learning management system market in 2019. The large share is attributed to the fact that demand for the solutions is high and availability of the customized solutions enables customers to order for specific activity-based solution that fits in their budget and benefits the software vendor.

Based on the user group, the corporate users segment commanded the largest share of the overall learning management system market in 2019. With the consistent technological advancement, the corporate sector requires skilled professionals to work with updated technology. This generates the demand for modernized learning tools in the corporate sector to educate and train their employees.

Based on the delivery mode, the distance learning segment commanded the largest share of the overall learning management system market in 2019. The large share of this market is attributed to the fact that majority of the courses are offered online from the universities. It becomes easy for the students to access the courses according to their time schedule while LMS is used for monitoring and assessing their progress. It also benefits the institutions by reducing the cost of the infrastructure they provide to the students.

Based on the deployment type, cloud-based LMS solutions commanded the largest share of the overall learning management system market in 2019. The large share of this market is attributed to the fact that cloud-based solutions incur no maintenance and security control from user side, which makes user rely completely on cloud. In addition, cloud-based software gets automatically updated and thus users are less worried about updating the software manually.

Geographically, the global learning management systems market is segmented in to North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, and RoE), Asia-Pacific (Japan, India, China, and RoAPAC), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of LATAM), and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global learning management system market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the technological advancements in the learning methodology in the region, developed internet infrastructure, high adoption of technology, and presence of majority of the established learning management system vendors and start-ups. The increased usage of smartphones and cloud-based services is further propelling the growth of LMS market across these regions.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the next few years. This region is continuing to experience rapid growth in all areas of technology. The adoption of learning management systems in this region is primarily driven by the rapid growth in the pop9`ulation in this region, increasing economic development, and growing need to improve the education infrastructure of countries in the region. The need to expand the accessibility of education for people residing in remote locations and increasing need from the corporate industry to continuously keep the workforce technologically relevant and updated are driving the growth of the online education industry in the APAC region, thereby supporting the growth of the LMS market.

The global learning management system market is dominated by a few players that compete for greater market share in all regional markets. These include SAP (Germany), Docebo (U.S.), Adobe (U.S.), Cornerstone OnDemand (Germany), and Blackboard (U.S.). The other key players operating in the global learning management system market are Cornerstone OnDemand (U.S), SAP SE (Germany), McGraw Hill Education (U.S), Skillsoft (U.S.), D2L Corporation (Canada), MPS Interactive (India), Adobe, Inc. (the U.S), Docebo (Canada), Saba Software (Canada), Blackboard (U.S), Pearson (U.K), Epignosis (U.S), IBM (U.S), Oracle Corporation (U.S), Absorbs Software LLC (Canada), and many other local and regional players.

Scope of the Report:

Learning Management System (LMS) Market by Product Offering

Solutions Content Management Performance Management Administration

Services Training and Support Implementation Strategy and Consulting Design and Development



Learning Management System (LMS) Market by User Group

Education K-12 Higher Education

Corporate ICT Retail BFSI Hospitality Healthcare Manufacturing Government & Defense



Learning Management System (LMS) Market by Delivery Mode

Distance Learning

Instructor-led Learning

Learning Management System (LMS) Market by Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise

Learning Management System (LMS) Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

