Dallas, Texas, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Size 2018, By Test Type (Aneuploidy, Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities, Single Gene Disorders, X-linked Disorders, HLA Typing, Gender Identification) Technology (Next Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Fluorescent In-Situ Hybridization, Comparative Genomic Hybridization, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global preimplantation genetic testing market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global preimplantation genetic testing market have been studied in detail.

The global preimplantation genetic testing market is projected to reach USD 1,147.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%. Increasing rate of infertility worldwide, growing number of fertility clinics across the globe, public-private investments in the field of preimplantation genetic testing, high risk of chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus with increasing maternal age and technological advancements in the field of genetic analysis are the factors driving the growth of the preimplantation genetic testing market.

Preimplantation genetic testing is a process in which embryos developed outside the womb are tested for particular genetic characteristics, usually genetic abnormalities that cause serious disease, before being transferred to a woman’s uterus. Preimplantation genetic testing owes its existence to advances in the world of reproductive medicine and genetics that occurred in the late 20th century. Though initially developed as a means to detect serious genetic conditions, preimplantation genetic testing can be used for other purposes. In fact, virtually any of the hundreds of genetic tests now commercially available, and the many more in development, could be used to test embryos. However, socio-ethical concerns regarding preimplantation genetic testing is a major challenge surrounding the market.

The global preimplantation genetic testing market is categorized based on test type and technology. Based on technology, the market is segmented into next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, fluorescence in situ hybridization, comparative genomic hybridization and single-nucleotide polymorphism. Next-generation sequencing held the largest market share in 2018. The benefits of NGS include:

• It allows simultaneous analysis of 24 chromosomes with higher resolution

• It offers the possibility to analyze chromosomal aneuploidy and monogenic diseases (caused by mutations in a single gene) separately or simultaneously in a single assay

• Reduced analysis time, avoiding the need to freeze the embryos while awaiting results

• It allows the simultaneous analysis of several embryos on a single test which directly affects the cost of analysis.

In 2018, North America was the largest market for preimplantation genetic testing owing to rising number of IVF procedures and substantial adoption of genomic techniques. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a highest pace during the forecast period. Key players of the preimplantation genetic testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), Abbott Laboratories, Natera, Inc., Genea Limited, Rubicon Genomics, Inc. and Oxford Gene Technology among others.

