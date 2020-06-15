GOLD COAST, Australia, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Louisa Pateman was not the only single woman in her 30s who struggled to get her happily ever after. Everywhere she turns, she finds someone who is feeling the sadness and disappointment of not having a partner to spend their life with. Because of this, Pateman wanted to become an inspiration for single women by sharing her own story in “Single, Again, and Again, and Again … What do you do when life doesn't go to plan?” (published by Balboa Press AU).

This book is about Pateman’s quest to find her happily ever after. Diligently, she spent decades trying to fulfil her life plan; the path set by society — find her soulmate, get married and have children — but things did not go to plan. Through boyfriends and breakups, she found herself single in her mid-30s wondering where she went wrong. Feeling frustrated and defeated, she had to reassess her priorities. Harnessing her inner courage, she found ways to create extraordinary life experiences despite her perceived failures.

“My book invites readers to question their beliefs and the advice they are given. We all have our own unique life journey, and sometimes you need to follow a different path to find your happiness,” Pateman says. “My story shows that you don’t need your soulmate to create amazing life experiences. Hopefully my book will inspire single women to find the courage to go out and live an exciting and rewarding life just on their own.”

"Single, Again, and Again, and Again … What do you do when life doesn't go to plan?" aims for readers to have an appreciation of the pressures that single women face, an acknowledgement that there is enormous pressure placed on young girls to find their happily ever after, that not every girl will get married and then have children and this is not a failure, and there is more than one path to happiness.

“Single, Again, and Again, and Again … What do you do when life doesn't go to plan?”

By Louisa Pateman

About the Author

Louisa Pateman is an Australian woman enjoying life on the Gold Coast.

