LONDON, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossBorderMedCare will be using Bizagi’s CoronaPass™ solution to help reinvigorate the hospitality industry in Greece. This important announcement comes as Greece reopens its borders to travellers today. Hospitality, travel and tourism are among the sectors hardest hit by the stay-at-home measures that were encouraged to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the globe. By some estimates, the industry worldwide is projected to lose $1.2 trillion.



Through CrossBorderMedCare, travellers and employees in the hospitality industry in Greece who receive a Covid-19 antigen test will be able to apply for a CoronaPass. With this solution, travellers and employees utilizing CoronaPass in Greece will be at lower risk of transmitting the COVID-19 virus. CrossBorderMedCare will be the exclusive medical providers for CoronaPass in Greece.

“We are excited to help Greece’s tourism industry bounce back by providing CoronaPass. It is essential for our company not only to stimulate the economy but also to provide safe places for people across Europe to spend their holidays this summer.” - Georgios Stylianidis, Founder and CEO, CrossBorderMedCare

The CoronaPass application, created by Bizagi, is a digital solution designed to help protect the lives and livelihoods of communities. It offers governments, healthcare organizations and corporations a way to provide temporary circulation passes based on levels of vulnerability and risk, including but not limited to the validation of antigen test results.

“This solution is our way of helping the world to move forward. We saw that fashion companies were making personal protective equipment and car companies were producing ventilators. As a software company we knew the best way we could help was to build an application,” said Bizagi CEO Gustavo Gomez.

CoronaPass enables users to apply for a pass based on their test results or other criteria demonstrating they are at a lower risk for carrying the virus. Following approval, they receive a CoronaPass QR code that can be stored on mobile devices (similar to downloading a boarding pass) or printed and presented for validation when necessary.

CoronaPass is powered by Bizagi’s trusted Microsoft Azure-based cloud automation platform, which has been widely recognized for its scalability and compliance with local and global standards and regulations. CoronaPass meets the highest security standards and regulations in the industry, including ISO 27001, HIPPA, and GDPR.

About CrossBorderMedCare

CrossBorderMedCare serves as a medical provider, assistance company and the International Patient Services (IPS) of BIOIATRIKI Healthcare Group in Greece and offers patient centered healthcare services to travellers visiting Greece, foreign individuals living or working in Greece (Expatriates), international patients choosing Greece as their medical or dental destination and more. CrossBorderMedCare has received the highest accreditation from Temos as a Qualified Partner in International Medical Travel Coordination. In addition, CrossBorderMedCare is also certified by the Diplomatic Council among the best healthcare companies in the world, having designed, developed and implemented a consolidated Quality Management System, certified according to ISO 9001:2015. CrossBorderMedCare services, according to high international standards, meet the very demanding medical needs of foreign citizens.

About Bizagi

Bizagi empowers people to drive digital transformation. Every organization runs on processes, those processes are more important than ever. With Bizagi, customers rapidly deliver agile process applications that connect people, applications, devices and information. Fuelled by a community of over 1 million downloads and 1,000+ enterprise customers in over 50 countries, Bizagi offers an industry leading platform and the best pricing model on the market. Bizagi has been recognized by industry analyst firms such as Gartner, Forrester and IDC as a leading platform for Intelligent Process Automation.