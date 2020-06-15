BARDSTOWN, Ky., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of young, adventurous men known as the Mustangs leave Kentucky for Texas in 1835 to join colonists in their revolution against México in John E. Swindells’ historical novel titled “The River Ran Red: A Story of Kentuckians in the Texas Revolution against México” (published by Archway Publishing).

When William Pope DuVal returns to Kentucky after governing Florida for over a decade, his children move throughout the state to pursue their passions. Shortly after, two of DuVal’s sons decide to join the Kentucky Mustangs to aid other colonists in Texas fight against Santa Anna. They travel by river boat from Louisville and schooner from New Orleans to the Texas coast where they joined the forces of one James Fannin. In search of adventure and free land, all the volunteers pay a high price in helping Texas separate from Mexico.

“People today seem more than willing to enter wars in other countries, often with unexpected outcomes,” Swindells comments, adding that he hopes to show that Texas becoming a Republic was not “exactly as popular history portrays the events.”

“The River Ran Red” is available for purchase online on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/River-Ran-Red-Kentuckians-Revolution/dp/1480887595.

“The River Ran Red”

By John E. Swindells

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 360 pages | ISBN 9781480887596

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 360 pages | ISBN 9781480887619

E-Book | 360 pages | ISBN 9781480887602

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, John E. Swindells, completed a Bachelor of Arts in zoology at the University of Texas before entering active duty as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army. After serving more than 30 years, Swindells retired with the rank of colonel. He served two tours in Vietnam and several years in Germany during the Cold War. Along the way, he earned a master’s degree in anthropology and a second in science education. After retirement, he taught high school science in Virginia. He has four children and four grandchildren. He presently lives in a 200 year-old farmhouse in Bardstown, Kentucky, with his wife, a houseful of pets and a yard full of wild animals. His wife, Jean, is a retired teacher of high school chemistry. Swindells has also written a trilogy entitled American Odyssey with volumes titled “Alaskan Genesis,” “High Plains Exodus” and “Land of Rivers.”

