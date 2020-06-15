Schibsted’s employee share saving plan (ESSP) continues in 2020 with saving in the Schibsted B-share.

Attached to this release is a list of primary insiders that have subscribed to the share saving plan for 2020. The subscribed amount disclosed is the total amount in NOK for 2020. Primary insiders can only change their savings amount once a year. The purchase price and the number of shares will be reported when allocations are made.



For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 09 April 2014.



Oslo, 15 June 2020

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Attachment