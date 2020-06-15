TISBURY, Mass., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 120 mph head-on collision rendered author Ilmarinen Vogel disabled and suicidal. In his latest publication, “Reinventing Life” (published by Balboa Press), he shares his tumultuous journey with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

This memoir follows the author’s discovery of PTSD after the accident that caused him to become suicidal and opened deeply buried old wounds. Here, Vogel describes the experience and how trauma altered his perceptions and reactions of family and community around him. In his “flooding moments” by the side of the road, he sees his life stream before his inner eye, only this time the events are tainted by a filter that causes him to feel the pain and forget the way he was coping with life before the accident. Readers follow the author on his recovery journey as he learns new coping skills using the Emotional Freedom Technique. To know more about the book, visit https://www.amazon.com/Reinventing-Life-Journey-into-PTSD/dp/1982238682.

“I was fortunate to find a counselor who works with the Wounded Warriors Project. As he guided me away from ending my own life, we discovered that I already had suffered trauma in the past and that there were big T events and little traumatic experiences that began coming to the surface,” Vogel reveals. “During my own drug-free recovery, I realized how PTSD slipped into my life unannounced and suddenly there it was. It also did this to my family, who were fully unprepared and as incapable to deal with this problem as I was. They did not know how to react, how to recognize it even as they became traumatized themselves in the process of losing me.”

Writing “Reinventing Life” is part of part of the author’s healing process. By sharing his personal experiences, he hopes to help readers find their own healing process and bring hope to those who feel embarrassed or ashamed by a condition that they have fallen victim to. “I decided to share my story and to allow a glimpse into the inner workings of a condition that remains invisible on the outside but is deadly in its consequences ... May this narrative help victims of PTSD and their families,” Vogel adds.

About the Author

Ilmarinen Vogel, born in 1946, is a musician, farmer and builder. French horn in hand, he visited 15 countries, using music as a common language. He next studied organic farming out of concern for a poison-free world, inspired by Rachel Carson’s book “Silent Spring.” He earned a master of farming degree and studied soil sciences at Emerson College. After settling in the USA, he followed his passion for architecture and became a builder of New England shingled homes and custom buildings, restaurants and stores. He earned a certificate in real estate with New York University and a certificate in residential property management with the Institute of Real Estate Management. Vogel’s building career ended in a 120 mph impact head-on collision that caused both his old and new PTSD to become life-threatening. He became suicidal when all previous trauma events suddenly fell on his head. Writing and counseling without medications or drugs saved his life. He has also published a historical novel called “Crossing Borders,” a volume of photographs and poetry called “Point of View, a walk through Nature and my thoughts” and is currently working on a second historical novel called “Glacier on Kilimanjaro.”

