QUITMAN, Texas, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Petree’s life has been a unique roller coaster ride with lessons learned the hard way and second chances he thinks he did not deserve. He has been rebellious and obedient; wise and unwise; a follower and a leader; a student and a teacher; one who runs from the law and one who enforces it. He has experienced the valleys and the mountain tops and through it all, learned some universal truths that helps him keep his mind right, whether he is on top or at rock bottom.

In “Help Me Help You get your mind right” (published by WestBow Press), Petree shares a mixture of lessons he learned the hard way during his seasons of rebellion and the wisdom he attained through faithful, diligent study of God’s word. His goal is to encourage and help readers get better at tuning out junk and tuning in the good stuff that will help them win the battles in their mind.

“Inside this book are tips and tactic from a self-professed knucklehead prodigal turned evangelist. Insights developed through life experiences as a rebel, prison guard, SWAT operator, middle school teacher, college professor, youth director, and single parent is presented in a relatable way to help you get better at winning the battles in your mind,” Petree says. “Learning to view every life experience through the eyes of faith has taught me to find peace in any situation, and I want to help you do the same.”

“Help Me Help You get your mind right” is a compilation of insights learned by a student of life and a follower of Christ. “I genuinely care about you and simply want to share words of wisdom and encouragement that can help you grow in the grace and knowledge of Jesus Christ,” Petree adds. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Help-Me-You-Your-Right/dp/1973686309.

“Help Me Help You get your mind right”

By Brian Petree

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 186 pages | ISBN 9781973686323

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 186 pages | ISBN 9781973686309

E-Book | 186 pages | ISBN 9781973686316

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Brian Petree is a former youth director who founded Finding Life Inc. to help people stay encouraged by recognizing the voice of God all around them. He received his master’s degree in leadership from the University of Oklahoma, where he later taught conflict resolution. Helping others resolve the conflicts in their own mind has become his life’s mission.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

Attachment

Marketing Services WestBow Press 866-928-1240 pressreleases@westbowpress.com