Voisins le Bretonneux, Monday 15 June 2020, 7.30am

OREGE announces the signature on June 12th 2020 of a strategic commercial partnership with the Alfa Laval group, a world leader for products and solutions to the wastewater treatment industry

Orège and the Alfa Laval group signed a worldwide commercial partnership on June 12th 2020. This strategic partnership will allow Alfa Laval and Orège to address the needs of municipal and industrial players in their ongoing quest for innovative solutions to enable them to reduce the operating costs of wastewater treatment plants while still achieving sustainability targets and the valorization of treated water and sludge.

Teams from Alfa Laval and Orège will initially focus their marketing efforts in the United States for products combining Orège’s conditioning solution (SLG) with Alfa Laval’s dewatering solutions (from the Ashbrook Simon-Hartley belt filter press range) for new-build, retrofit or expansion projects for wastewater treatment plants.

The Alfa Laval group is a Scandinavian group and a world leader delivering innovative solutions for heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling to its customers in the areas of Energy, Marine and Food & Water. This includes being a world leader for equipment and solutions for wastewater and sludge treatment with an installed base of several tens of thousands in over 100 countries throughout the world.

“I am very pleased to announce this partnership with Orège. We will now be able to further improve our customers processes, which is beneficial both for their bottom line and the environment,” says Nish Patel, President of the Food & Water Division.

“I am delighted to announce this partnership which is strategic for Orège: we are proud of the recognition for our innovative technologies from the Alfa Laval group, which is renowned worldwide and whose know-how, built up over more than a century, make it a key global player in the water sector. We are convinced that the implementation of this trade agreement will be a major turning point in the development of Orège” says Pascal Gendrot, Orège’s CEO.





About Orège

Orège is an international cleantech firm specialized in the development, manufacture and marketing of solutions for the conditioning, treatment and valorization of municipal and industrial sludge. With bases in France, the US, the UK and Germany, Orège, an Eren Group subsidiary, supports its clients in a dozen countries around the world. The company is a partner of Itochu Machine-Technos Corp in Japan.

Orège has been listed on the regulated market Euronext - Paris since 5 July 2013

ISIN : FR0010609206 – OREGE

www.orege.com .

About Alfa Laval :

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress – always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval’s innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It’s all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX. www.alfalaval.com

