Press Release

Paris La Défense, 15 June 2020

Albioma enters the SBF 120 index

Following the quarterly review of the Euronext Paris indices, the Scientific Advisory Board of the Indices decided to include Albioma in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices. This decision will take effect as of 19 June 2020, after market close.

Inclusion in this benchmark index, which covers the 120 largest stocks on the Paris stock exchange in terms of market capitalisation and liquidity, represents a new milestone for Albioma, which will be able to benefit from the positive effects of increased visibility amongst the financial community.

Frédéric Moyne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Albioma, declared: "We are very pleased to learn that we have been included in the SBF 120 benchmark index, which reflects investor interest in the energy transition strategy which the Group has followed for several years. The credibility of our trajectory, aiming for more than 80% renewable energy in our energy mix by 2023, the strength of our results and our profitability, our development prospects and the professionalism of our teams are recognised by the market. With a capitalisation of €1 billion, enjoying high growth and underpinned by high liquidity, we are changing our stock market status and thus giving the energy transition additional visibility. ”

Next on the agenda: results for the first half 2020, on 27 July 2020 (after trading).

About Albioma Contacts An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.



Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.



Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France. Investor

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00



Media

Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65

presse@albioma.com Albioma shares are listed on NYSE EURONEXT PARIS (sub B) and eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans (ISIN FR0000060402 – ticker: ABIO).



The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. www.albioma.com





Attachment