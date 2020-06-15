Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on June 15, 2020, at 8:40 Finnish time

A Swedish Trade Union has decided to continue the collaboration with Innofactor as the provider for further development of the membership management solution focusing on leads, ticket management and course solution with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Innofactor’s Membership Management System MMS as the foundation. The project is planned to be delivered from July 2020 to June 2021. The price (excluding VAT) for the project is approximately EUR 1,000,000.

Espoo, June 15, 2020

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

