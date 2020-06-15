Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on June 15, 2020, at 8:40 Finnish time
A Swedish Trade Union has decided to continue the collaboration with Innofactor as the provider for further development of the membership management solution focusing on leads, ticket management and course solution with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Innofactor’s Membership Management System MMS as the foundation. The project is planned to be delivered from July 2020 to June 2021. The price (excluding VAT) for the project is approximately EUR 1,000,000.
Espoo, June 15, 2020
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,500 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2015–2019, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 10 %. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst
Innofactor Plc
Espoo, FINLAND
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: