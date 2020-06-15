ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 June 2020 to 12 June 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement234,244 1,663,997,442
08 June 20209687,436.28727,198,326
09 June 20209067,356.19326,664,711
10 June 20209167,281.47196,669,828
11 June 20209226,944.40856,402,745
12 June 20209617,068.94006,793,251
Total 8-12 June 20204,673 33,728,861
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,403 17,344,536
Accumulated in third phase of the program73,554 441,422,951
Accumulated under the program238,917 1,697,726,304
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement936,539 7,083,141,253
08 June 20203,8727,998.776830,971,264
09 June 20203,6017,891.882528,418,669
10 June 20203,6557,827.499328,609,510
11 June 20203,7727,450.958328,105,015
12 June 20203,7677,584.344828,570,227
Total 8-12 June 202018,667 144,674,684
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*7,284 56,453,058
Accumulated in third phase of the program293,655 1,885,280,341
Accumulated under the program955,206 7,227,815,937
        

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

                                                                                                                                                                

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 81,940 A shares and 374,297 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.28% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 15 June 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901       

