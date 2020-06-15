ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 8 June 2020 to 12 June 2020:

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 234,244 1,663,997,442 08 June 2020 968 7,436.2872 7,198,326 09 June 2020 906 7,356.1932 6,664,711 10 June 2020 916 7,281.4719 6,669,828 11 June 2020 922 6,944.4085 6,402,745 12 June 2020 961 7,068.9400 6,793,251 Total 8-12 June 2020 4,673 33,728,861 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,403 17,344,536 Accumulated in third phase of the program 73,554 441,422,951 Accumulated under the program 238,917 1,697,726,304 Number of

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 936,539 7,083,141,253 08 June 2020 3,872 7,998.7768 30,971,264 09 June 2020 3,601 7,891.8825 28,418,669 10 June 2020 3,655 7,827.4993 28,609,510 11 June 2020 3,772 7,450.9583 28,105,015 12 June 2020 3,767 7,584.3448 28,570,227 Total 8-12 June 2020 18,667 144,674,684 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 7,284 56,453,058 Accumulated in third phase of the program 293,655 1,885,280,341 Accumulated under the program 955,206 7,227,815,937

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 81,940 A shares and 374,297 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.28% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 15 June 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

