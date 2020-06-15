Selbyville, Delaware, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on portable air compressor market which estimates the global market valuation for portable air compressors will cross US$ 8 billion by 2026. Introduction of modern air compressors delivering high performance and reliability in harsh conditions and hazardous environments will boost the product demand.

Rising production of automobiles, home appliances, oil & gas along with growing construction and manufacturing industries globally will positively influence the portable air compressor market size over the study timeframe. Portable reciprocating compressors segment will witness a moderate growth throughout the forecast period. They are used in the developing economies owing to lower initial costs and performance enhancing technical developments, resulting in a relatively higher growth rate in these regions.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2564

Double stage reciprocating portable air compressors are employed in various industrial applications where the required power to operate pneumatic tools and machines is less than 30 hp. However, due to higher maintenance costs and lesser efficiency, these machines are gradually being replaced by the rotary types, further impacting the product demand.

Oil free portable air compressors will witness above average gains of 4.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. These are used in healthcare, food & beverage, and electronics sector where the presence of oil particles in the compressed air may have disastrous consequences. Oil free compressed air is also recommended in electronics industries where cleanliness of the complex chips, semiconductors, and ICs is of utmost importance. Oil contamination in these products and other automatic equipment and control instruments such as high precision sensors, actuators, thermostats, relays, etc. may result in undesirable losses and breaks in the production lines.

The semiconductor & electronics segment will grow with 3.9% CAGR till 2026. Portable air compressors are commonly used in semiconductor & electronics manufacturing and servicing applications for various purposes such as to convey components pneumatically, to operate sensitive valves, and in printed circuit cleaning after production or during servicing. Rising electronic equipment manufacturing in Asia Pacific will drive the demand for compressors used in semiconductor & electronics application during the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 325 pages with 202 market data tables & 22 figures & charts from the report, “Portable Air Compressor Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/portable-air-compressor-market

Latin America portable air compressor market size was worth over USD 865 million in 2019. Growing healthcare industry in the developing economies will boost the oil free compressor segment growth throughout the forecast years. Healthcare industry employs portable air compressors for a wide range of applications such as for autoclaves and sterilizing, supplying oxygen to patients, in patient simulators, hospital headwalls, chiropractic & physiotherapy tables, adjusting hospital beds and seats, air or vacuum aspirators, pumping of bandages, etc.

Some major findings of the portable air compressor market report include:

Proliferating healthcare and manufacturing sectors will escalate the product demand.





Availability of next generation portable air compressors for specialized applications will drive the market growth.





Increasing demand for fuel efficient portable compressors offering lower cost of ownership will provide positive outlook.





Countries including India, Japan and the U.S. are formulating policies for promoting the growth of manufacturing industries.





Industry participants are striving to introduce energy efficient portable air compressors with multifuel options.



Rapid growth in infrastructure development sectors due to robust economic development, urbanization and rising income level of consumers in countries of Latin America such as Brazil and Mexico will drive the construction industry in this region, further escalating the product demand. New production penetration activities will potentially contribute towards market expansion till 2026.

Browse complete reports table of contents (ToC): https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/portable-air-compressor-market

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Portable air compressors industry 360⁰ synopsis, 2016 - 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Technology trends

2.1.3. Lubrication trends

2.1.4. Application trends

2.1.5. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Portable Air Compressor Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026

3.2.1. COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Raw material analysis

3.3.2. Manufacturing trends

3.3.3. Profit margin

3.3.4. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.5. Vendor matrix

3.3.6. COVID-19 impact on supply chain

3.4. Regulatory landscape

3.4.1. U.S.

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. China

3.5. Industry impact forces

3.5.1. Growth drivers

3.5.1.1. Proliferating growth in household appliances market

3.5.1.2. Surging automobile production

3.5.1.3. Technological advancements in portable air compressors

3.5.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5.2.1. Higher initial setup cost and maintenance cost

3.5.2.2. Stringent regulations for utilization of portable air compressors

3.6. Refrigerated warehouse capacity and market development index, by country

3.7. Import & export statistics of RAC compressors, 2017

3.8. Manufacturing capacity outlook

3.9. Technology landscape

3.10. Pricing analysis

3.10.1. Cost structure analysis

3.11. Innovation and sustainability

3.12. Growth potential analysis

3.13. Porter's analysis

3.14. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.14.1. Company market share analysis, 2019

3.14.2. Key stake holders

3.14.3. Strategy dashboard

3.15. PESTEL analysis

3.16. COVID-19 impact on application sectors

3.16.1. Home appliances

3.16.2. Food & beverage

3.16.3. Oil & gas

3.16.4. Energy

3.16.5. Semiconductor & electronics

3.16.6. Manufacturing

3.16.7. Healthcare

3.16.8. Mining & construction

3.16.9. Municipal

3.16.10. Others

Browse related report:

Air Compressor Market Size By Product (Portable, Stationary), By Technology (Rotary [Screw, Scroll], Reciprocating, Centrifugal), By Lubrication (Oil Free, Oil Filled), By Application (Home Appliances, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Energy, Commercial, Manufacturing, Healthcare [Medical, Dental]), Mining & Construction, Transportation), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/air-compressor-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision-making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com