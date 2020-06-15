New York, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Screw Compressors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900260/?utm_source=GNW
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Oil-Injected market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$126.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$126.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Oil-Injected segment will reach a market size of US$398.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Screw Compressors market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Screw Compressors market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Atlas Copco AB; Bauer Kompressoren Group; BOGE Kompressoren Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG; Gardner Denver, Inc.; GE Oil & Gas; Hitachi Ltd.; Howden Group Ltd.; Ingersoll-Rand PLC; Kaeser Kompressoren SE; Kobe Steel Ltd.; MAN SE; Siemens AG; Sullair LLC


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900260/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares
Screw Compressor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Screw Compressors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Screw Compressors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Screw Compressors Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Oil-Injected (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Oil-Injected (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Oil-Injected (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Oil-Free (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Oil-Free (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Oil-Free (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Stationary (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Stationary (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Stationary (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Portable (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Portable (Technology) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Portable (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027

Table 20: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019

Table 21: Chemicals & Petrochemicals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Power Plants (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Power Plants (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Power Plants (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Mining & Metals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Mining & Metals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Mining & Metals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Screw Compressor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Screw Compressors Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 39: United States Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: Screw Compressors Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 41: United States Screw Compressors Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 42: United States Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: United States Screw Compressors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Screw Compressors Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 45: Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Canadian Screw Compressors Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 48: Screw Compressors Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 49: Screw Compressors Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 50: Screw Compressors Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

Table 51: Canadian Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: Canadian Screw Compressors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 53: Screw Compressors Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 54: Canadian Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Screw Compressors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 56: Screw Compressors Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 57: Japanese Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Screw Compressors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 59: Screw Compressors Market in Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 60: Japanese Screw Compressors Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Screw Compressors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 62: Japanese Screw Compressors Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 63: Screw Compressors Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Screw Compressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: Screw Compressors Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 66: Chinese Screw Compressors Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 67: Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 68: Chinese Screw Compressors Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 69: Screw Compressors Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 70: Chinese Demand for Screw Compressors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 71: Screw Compressors Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 72: Chinese Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Screw Compressor Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Screw Compressors Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 74: Screw Compressors Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 75: European Screw Compressors Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: European Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 77: Screw Compressors Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 78: European Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: European Screw Compressors Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 80: European Screw Compressors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 81: Screw Compressors Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 82: European Screw Compressors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 83: Screw Compressors Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 84: European Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 85: Screw Compressors Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: French Screw Compressors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 87: French Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: French Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 89: French Screw Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 90: French Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Screw Compressors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 92: French Screw Compressors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 93: French Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 94: Screw Compressors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 95: German Screw Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 96: German Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: German Screw Compressors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 98: Screw Compressors Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019

Table 99: German Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Screw Compressors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 101: German Screw Compressors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 102: Screw Compressors Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 103: Italian Screw Compressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Screw Compressors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 105: Italian Screw Compressors Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 106: Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 107: Italian Screw Compressors Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 108: Screw Compressors Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 109: Italian Demand for Screw Compressors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 110: Screw Compressors Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 111: Italian Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Screw Compressors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Screw Compressors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 114: United Kingdom Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Screw Compressors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 116: Screw Compressors Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 117: United Kingdom Screw Compressors Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Screw Compressors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: United Kingdom Screw Compressors Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 120: Screw Compressors Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: Spanish Screw Compressors Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 123: Screw Compressors Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 124: Screw Compressors Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 125: Screw Compressors Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

Table 126: Spanish Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Spanish Screw Compressors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Screw Compressors Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 129: Spanish Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 131: Screw Compressors Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 132: Russian Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Screw Compressors Market in US$ Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 134: Russian Screw Compressors Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 135: Russian Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 136: Russian Screw Compressors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 137: Screw Compressors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 138: Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 140: Screw Compressors Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 141: Rest of Europe Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Rest of Europe Screw Compressors Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 143: Rest of Europe Screw Compressors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 144: Screw Compressors Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 145: Rest of Europe Screw Compressors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 146: Screw Compressors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 147: Rest of Europe Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 149: Screw Compressors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Screw Compressors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Screw Compressors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Screw Compressors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Screw Compressors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 161: Australian Screw Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 162: Australian Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: Australian Screw Compressors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 164: Screw Compressors Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019

Table 165: Australian Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Screw Compressors Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 167: Australian Screw Compressors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 168: Screw Compressors Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 169: Indian Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: Indian Screw Compressors Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 171: Screw Compressors Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 172: Screw Compressors Market Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 173: Screw Compressors Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

Table 174: Indian Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 175: Indian Screw Compressors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 176: Screw Compressors Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 177: Indian Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Screw Compressors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 179: South Korean Screw Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 180: Screw Compressors Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Screw Compressors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 182: South Korean Screw Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 183: Screw Compressors Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: Screw Compressors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 185: South Korean Screw Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 186: Screw Compressors Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Screw Compressors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 188: Screw Compressors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Screw Compressors Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027

Table 191: Screw Compressors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Screw Compressors Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Screw Compressors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Screw Compressors Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 195: Screw Compressors Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Screw Compressors Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 197: Screw Compressors Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 198: Latin American Screw Compressors Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 199: Latin American Screw Compressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 200: Screw Compressors Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 201: Latin American Screw Compressors Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 202: Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 203: Latin American Screw Compressors Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 204: Screw Compressors Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 205: Latin American Demand for Screw Compressors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 206: Screw Compressors Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 207: Latin American Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 209: Screw Compressors Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 210: Argentinean Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Argentinean Screw Compressors Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 212: Argentinean Screw Compressors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 213: Screw Compressors Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 214: Argentinean Screw Compressors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 215: Screw Compressors Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 216: Argentinean Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 217: Screw Compressors Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 218: Brazilian Screw Compressors Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 219: Brazilian Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 220: Brazilian Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 221: Brazilian Screw Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 222: Brazilian Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 223: Screw Compressors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 224: Brazilian Screw Compressors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 225: Brazilian Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 226: Screw Compressors Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 227: Mexican Screw Compressors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 228: Mexican Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 229: Mexican Screw Compressors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 230: Screw Compressors Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019

Table 231: Mexican Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 232: Screw Compressors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 233: Mexican Screw Compressors Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 234: Screw Compressors Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 236: Screw Compressors Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 238: Screw Compressors Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 239: Rest of Latin America Screw Compressors Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 240: Rest of Latin America Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Screw Compressors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 242: Screw Compressors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 243: Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 245: Screw Compressors Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 246: The Middle East Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 247: The Middle East Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 248: The Middle East Screw Compressors Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 249: Screw Compressors Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027

Table 250: The Middle East Screw Compressors Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 251: Screw Compressors Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019

Table 252: The Middle East Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 253: The Middle East Screw Compressors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 254: Screw Compressors Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 255: The Middle East Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 256: Iranian Market for Screw Compressors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 257: Screw Compressors Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 258: Iranian Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 259: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Screw Compressors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 260: Screw Compressors Market in Iran in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 261: Iranian Screw Compressors Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Screw Compressors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 263: Iranian Screw Compressors Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 264: Screw Compressors Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 265: Israeli Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 266: Screw Compressors Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 267: Israeli Screw Compressors Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 268: Israeli Screw Compressors Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 269: Israeli Screw Compressors Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 270: Screw Compressors Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 271: Israeli Screw Compressors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 272: Screw Compressors Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 273: Israeli Screw Compressors Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 274: Saudi Arabian Screw Compressors Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 275: Screw Compressors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 276: Saudi Arabian Screw Compressors Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 277: Screw Compressors Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 278: Saudi Arabian Screw Compressors Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 279: Screw Compressors Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900260/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001