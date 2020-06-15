Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bundle Report: Transformers Report Ed 8 and Utility Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This bundle offer comes with 2 reports: Transformer Report Ed 8 2020, and Utility Analysis of Distribution Transformers Ed 1 2020 excel report.

The 8th edition of the Transformer Report sizes demand for power and distribution transformers in the base year 2019 and forecasts sales from 2019 to 2025.

Central Generator Transformers

Distributed Generator Transformers

Power Network Transformers

Distribution Network Transformers

Industrial Transformers

Transformerless TL Inverters

The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the transformer markets; globally, for all countries.

Utility Analysis of Distribution Transformers Ed 1 2020 - a new report with 11 Excel spreadsheets listing 7,188 DSOs by country, numbers of customers and of transformers.

The installed base in 2019 is analysed by these factors:

By region and 157 countries

Transformer type - Central GSU, Utility PT, Industrial PT, DG GSU, Network DT, Industrial DT

Power generation capacity MW

Transformer capacity MVA, number of transformers, kVA per transformer

Power and Distribution transformers analysed by ownership - Generator, Utility, Industry

Distribution transformers analysed by Units

Sales analysis in MVA and $ value of major countries of North America, Europe, CIS, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, LAC; Expansion from 3 to 4 transformer categories - Central Generator, Power Network, Distributed Generator, Distribution Network: forecast from 2018 to 2025 by country.

New for the first time, sales of units for distribution transformers.

Transformer sales in 2019 compared at ex-factory cost and installed cost.

The long term demand cycle is plotted, based on new build and historical replacement over decades.

Recent trends in Generation, Central and Distributed.

The impact of transformerless TL inverters on the DT market for distributed solar PV.

Utility landscape with Transcos and DSOs with summary customer analysis.

Utility summary analysis - 119 million distribution utilities analysed by country and size of customer base.

Price trends and factors affecting price are analysed; input costs for raw materials, labour, energy, production capacity and capacity utilisation.

Transformer production capacity is assessed in MVA by country and major manufacturer.

Production capacity in tonnes and manufacturers of electrical steel are analysed.

Market shares of the top 21 transformer manufacturers, country reviews and listings.

The transformation process - transformers are needed at any stage where the voltage changes up or down. Alternative stages and parameters are mapped as power is stepped up from generating plant to the high voltage transmission grid, then down to the medium voltage distribution grid and further down to low voltage end user.

Transformer: Generator capacity ratios MVA: MW for each transformer segment: by regions and 157 countries by type - Central GSU, Power Network, DG GSU, Distribution network

N-1, N-2, 2N, 2N+1 Security and Redundancy - Load factors and redundancy are important features of any network. Load factors range from 50% to > 100% within networks, reflecting levels of redundancy. In the various parts of a network, different load factors are used to achieve a cost-effective security standard, usually N-1 or N-2. What are N-1 or N-2 security standards, where are they applied and how do they affect the transformer population?

The Grid Edge is impacting on electricity systems; a changing generating mixture and increases in distributed power and renewables, the growth of DER and renewables, energy efficiency, electrification and digitalisation are in flux, and the distribution networks are just becoming ready for the Grid Edge.

Smart Transformers - The ageing power grid, increasing energy demands, distributed generation and the environment all point toward the need for a smart grid. Transformers serve as a hub for collection and distribution of energy and are key components of a smart grid.

MEPS and Energy Efficiency - After thermal losses in a generation, losses in transmission and distribution networks constitute the single biggest loss in any electrical system and 70% of these losses occur in the distribution network. Government regulations and programmes to reduce losses with energy-efficient distribution transformers are outlined for different regions, with analysis of the amorphous distribution transformer industry and market uptake.

Logistics - Power transformers can be the size of a house and weigh 400-500 tons. They often have to be transported large distances over difficult terrain with poor roads, underpasses and overpasses and limited load weight limits. Getting a large power transformer to site can involve over 10% of the final installed cost. For LPTs, the parameters of the move must be incorporated at the design stage before manufacture. Logistics problems and solutions are discussed with the engineering team together with their implications for transformers and for the total cost.

Electrification - Electrification rates around the world vary considerably and are changing, in some countries rapidly, with economic development. These are charted, with their impact on electrical markets.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

The power transformer market

United States

Europe

CIS

Middle East

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Indonesia

LAC

Long term demand cycle

Transformer: generator capacity ratios - MVA - MW

Categories of generation

Recent trends in Generation

Solar PV and Transformerless inverters

Distribution Utility Customer Base

Channels to market

Transformer types

Efficiency transformers

Smart transformers

Manufacturing capacity, global and by region

Price trend

Redundancy

Logistics

Electrification

1. The Power and Distribution Transformer Market

2. The Growth of The World's Transformer Fleet

3. Transformer Types - GSU, Power and Distribution, Industrial Transformers

Power transformers

Large Power Transformers (LPT)

Classification according to application

Generator step-up transformers (GSU)

System intertie (interconnecting) transformers.

Distribution Transformers

Pad mounted distribution transformers

Industrial transformers

Transformerless TL Inverters

4. North American Transformer Market

Transformer stock

Composition of demand

The utility market in the United States

Transformer market drivers

Utility investment

Manufacturing industry review - facilities

Power transformers

USA plant

NAFTA suppliers in Canada and Mexico

Large power transformers (LPT)

Medium power transformers

Distribution transformers

MV distribution transformer

Liquid-immersed

Dry type

LV distribution transformers

Dry type

Amorphous core transformer manufacturers

Canadian manufacturers

Purchase considerations and delivery channels

National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

CEE- Consortium for Energy Efficiency

MEPS standards

Canadian standards

5. European Transformer Markets

Transformer voltages in the utility network and industry

Voltage differences in the European distribution networks

Figure 13: Distribution voltages in Europe (EU 27)

High efficiency transformers

A changing network landscape - distributed power - smart transformers

Transformer market Drivers

MEPS Standards

European transformer manufacturing industry review

FRANCE

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Market leaders - Alstom, Schneider, development in France

Transformer manufacturers

GERMANY

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Market leader - Siemens

SGB- SMIT

German energy transition and utility reorganisation

Transformer manufacturers

ITALY

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

SPAIN

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

SWITZERLAND

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

ABB

UNITED KINGDOM

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

TURKEY

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

6. CIS Transformer Market

RUSSIA

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

The Russian power system

Market drivers

Russian transformer manufacturers

Ukrainian transformer manufacturer

7. Middle East and Africa Transformer Markets

Oil price fall and Covid

IRAN

Transformer stock

Transformer manufacturers

SAUDI ARABIA

Transformer stock

Transformer manufacturers

UAE

Transformer stock

Transformer manufacturers

8. Asia Pacific Transformer Markets

Investment as a % of GDP

CHINA

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

UHV AC and HVDC transformer markets in China

Chinese suppliers and foreign suppliers

UHV market participants

International firms in China's UHV Market

Power and distribution transformers 220 kV UHV

Power and distribution transformers 220 kV

Distribution transformers for MV and LV distribution

Market drivers

MEPS Standards

The structure of the Chinese power sector

Manufacturing industry review

JAPAN

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

MEPS Standards

Transformer manufacturers

Overseas production

INDIA

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Electrification

Captive generation

Market drivers

MEPS Standards

Manufacturing industry review

Capacity and utilisation

INDONESIA

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

KOREA

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

TAIWAN

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

THAILAND

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

9. LAC Transformer Markets

BRAZIL

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Manufacturing industry review

MEXICO

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

MEPS Standards

Transformer manufacturers

10. Recent Trends In Transformer Capacity, Central and Distributed, New & Replacement

11. Solar PV Solar PV and Transformerless Inverters

Transformerless inverters

High Frequency Inverters (HF)

Low Frequency Inverters (LF)

TL in Europe

TL in China

TL in the USA

TL in Australia

Impact of TL inverters on the distribution transformer market

12. The Value Chain - From Materials to Capex

The value chain at 6 levels

Sales channels

Utilities

Manufacturers' direct sales

Distributor sales

Industry

Raw material inputs

13. The Utility Landscape

14. Utility Customer Analysis

15. Transformer Sales at Retail Price and Installed Cost

16. GSU, Utility & Industrial Power and Distribution Transformer Installed Capacity, Numbers and Average Distribution Transformer KVA Per Unit

17. Network Transformer Layout

The Transformation Process

Network configurations for distribution - Radial, Loop and Network systems

Industry

Review of regional utility network practices - The link from medium voltage to low voltage

North America

Japan

Europe

Types of transformer

Liquid dielectric transformers

Dry-type transformers

Gas filled transformers

Evolution of power transformers by size and capacity

Offshore systems

Gas to Wire G2W

Ownership of power and distribution transformers

Ownership of GSU transformers

18. A Review of Generation

Categories of generation

The cost of electricity

The use of electricity by sector

Captive Power Producers

India

China

Indonesia

Japan

Nigeria

Middle East

Distributed Generation

DG in the USA

DG in Europe

DG in Germany

DG in Italy

DG in Spain

Figure 40: Installed capacity wind power in Spain, 1998 to 2019

DG in the UK

DG in Japan

DG in Brazil

DG in China

Hidden Power < 1 MW

19. The Long-Term Demand Cycle 1900-2050

Installed Capacity

Installed Capacity Versus Demand

The China Factor

20. Transformer:Generator Ratios - MVA: MW

21. Smart Transformers

Smart transformers and the smart grid

Basic characteristics of smart transformers

The basic technical requirements of smart transformers

Intelligent transformer substations

Smart transformer in current infrastructure

Dissolved gas analysis (DGA)

22. N-1 Standard, N-2 and 2N, Redundancy and Replacement

Network failure

Transformer failure

Industrial reliability

Levels of redundancy

Network reliability

N-1 and the networks

Reliability standards SAIFI and SAIDI

Electricity transmission

Large power transformers (LPTs)

Transformer/generator ratios and redundancy

Generation

Transmission

Distribution

23. Price Trends and Factors Driving Transformer Prices

PPI - Producer Price Index

USA

EU

China

Japan

Factors impacting on manufacturing cost and selling price of transformers

Manufacturing cost

Selling price

Cost of materials

The core - electrical steel

Amorphous steel

The coil - windings - copper and aluminium

Advantages of copper windings

Disadvantages of copper windings

Advantages of aluminium windings

Disadvantages of aluminium windings

Transformer oil

Fluctuations in commodity prices

Demand for transformers, market and industry trends

Production capacity and utilisation

24. MEPS - Minimum Energy Performance Standards

MEPS (Minimum Energy Performance Standards)

United States

Efficiency regulations

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

European Union

The European Norms EN50588-1:2014 and EU No 548/2014 apply.

Australia and New Zealand

Israel

Vietnam

Japan

China

Korea

India

Summary of efficiency standards

25. High Efficiency Transformers

Development of a new technology - amorphous core transformers

The market for AMTs

AMT manufacturers

Amorphous metal ribbon manufacturers

Amorphous metal transformers - AMTs

Japan

China

United States

India

Taiwan

Other

HTS -high temperature superconductor transformers

26. Transformer Production Capacity

Manufacturing capacity, global and by region

Capacity utilisation

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe

CIS

Mexico

Latin America (excluding Mexico)

China

India

Korea

Africa

South Africa

27. Global Market Share Power and Distribution Transformers

28. Logistics

1. Design of transformers

2. Preparation of a Transformer

3. Faults or damages to transformers

4. Voyage Assessment

5. Transport execution

6. Handling

7. Securing

Rail transport

North America

Europe

Africa

Asia Pacific

Road transport

Rear wheel drive

Clearance

Alternative solutions

29. Electrification

Sub-Saharan Africa

Asia

MENA

Latin America

Europe

CIS

North America

The impact of electrification on the electrical supply industry

METHODOLOGY

Short term demand forecast

Long term demand cycle

Demand cycles and the market

Energy Databases

Transformation capacity

Review of the transformer databases Utility/industry ownership The proportion of GSU/transmission PTs Redundancy



Companies Mentioned



ABB

BHEL

CEEG

Cooper

Crompton-Greaves

Daihen

GE Alstom

Hitachi

Howard

Hyosung

Hyundai

JHSP

Meidansha

Mitsubishi

Nanjing Liye

Nissin

Schneider

SGB Smit

Shandong Dai Chia

Siemens

TBEA

Toshiba

TWBB

Waukesha

WEG

Xi'an XD

