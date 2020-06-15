Dublin, June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bundle Report: Transformers Report Ed 8 and Utility Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This bundle offer comes with 2 reports: Transformer Report Ed 8 2020, and Utility Analysis of Distribution Transformers Ed 1 2020 excel report.
The 8th edition of the Transformer Report sizes demand for power and distribution transformers in the base year 2019 and forecasts sales from 2019 to 2025.
- Central Generator Transformers
- Distributed Generator Transformers
- Power Network Transformers
- Distribution Network Transformers
- Industrial Transformers
- Transformerless TL Inverters
The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the transformer markets; globally, for all countries.
Utility Analysis of Distribution Transformers Ed 1 2020 - a new report with 11 Excel spreadsheets listing 7,188 DSOs by country, numbers of customers and of transformers.
The installed base in 2019 is analysed by these factors:
- By region and 157 countries
- Transformer type - Central GSU, Utility PT, Industrial PT, DG GSU, Network DT, Industrial DT
- Power generation capacity MW
- Transformer capacity MVA, number of transformers, kVA per transformer
- Power and Distribution transformers analysed by ownership - Generator, Utility, Industry
- Distribution transformers analysed by Units
- Sales analysis in MVA and $ value of major countries of North America, Europe, CIS, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, LAC; Expansion from 3 to 4 transformer categories - Central Generator, Power Network, Distributed Generator, Distribution Network: forecast from 2018 to 2025 by country.
- New for the first time, sales of units for distribution transformers.
- Transformer sales in 2019 compared at ex-factory cost and installed cost.
- The long term demand cycle is plotted, based on new build and historical replacement over decades.
- Recent trends in Generation, Central and Distributed.
- The impact of transformerless TL inverters on the DT market for distributed solar PV.
- Utility landscape with Transcos and DSOs with summary customer analysis.
- Utility summary analysis - 119 million distribution utilities analysed by country and size of customer base.
- Price trends and factors affecting price are analysed; input costs for raw materials, labour, energy, production capacity and capacity utilisation.
- Transformer production capacity is assessed in MVA by country and major manufacturer.
- Production capacity in tonnes and manufacturers of electrical steel are analysed.
- Market shares of the top 21 transformer manufacturers, country reviews and listings.
- The transformation process - transformers are needed at any stage where the voltage changes up or down. Alternative stages and parameters are mapped as power is stepped up from generating plant to the high voltage transmission grid, then down to the medium voltage distribution grid and further down to low voltage end user.
- Transformer: Generator capacity ratios MVA: MW for each transformer segment: by regions and 157 countries by type - Central GSU, Power Network, DG GSU, Distribution network
- N-1, N-2, 2N, 2N+1 Security and Redundancy - Load factors and redundancy are important features of any network. Load factors range from 50% to > 100% within networks, reflecting levels of redundancy. In the various parts of a network, different load factors are used to achieve a cost-effective security standard, usually N-1 or N-2. What are N-1 or N-2 security standards, where are they applied and how do they affect the transformer population?
- The Grid Edge is impacting on electricity systems; a changing generating mixture and increases in distributed power and renewables, the growth of DER and renewables, energy efficiency, electrification and digitalisation are in flux, and the distribution networks are just becoming ready for the Grid Edge.
- Smart Transformers - The ageing power grid, increasing energy demands, distributed generation and the environment all point toward the need for a smart grid. Transformers serve as a hub for collection and distribution of energy and are key components of a smart grid.
- MEPS and Energy Efficiency - After thermal losses in a generation, losses in transmission and distribution networks constitute the single biggest loss in any electrical system and 70% of these losses occur in the distribution network. Government regulations and programmes to reduce losses with energy-efficient distribution transformers are outlined for different regions, with analysis of the amorphous distribution transformer industry and market uptake.
- Logistics - Power transformers can be the size of a house and weigh 400-500 tons. They often have to be transported large distances over difficult terrain with poor roads, underpasses and overpasses and limited load weight limits. Getting a large power transformer to site can involve over 10% of the final installed cost. For LPTs, the parameters of the move must be incorporated at the design stage before manufacture. Logistics problems and solutions are discussed with the engineering team together with their implications for transformers and for the total cost.
- Electrification - Electrification rates around the world vary considerably and are changing, in some countries rapidly, with economic development. These are charted, with their impact on electrical markets.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- The power transformer market
- United States
- Europe
- CIS
- Middle East
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Korea
- Indonesia
- LAC
- Long term demand cycle
- Transformer: generator capacity ratios - MVA - MW
- Categories of generation
- Recent trends in Generation
- Solar PV and Transformerless inverters
- Distribution Utility Customer Base
- Channels to market
- Transformer types
- Efficiency transformers
- Smart transformers
- Manufacturing capacity, global and by region
- Price trend
- Redundancy
- Logistics
- Electrification
1. The Power and Distribution Transformer Market
2. The Growth of The World's Transformer Fleet
3. Transformer Types - GSU, Power and Distribution, Industrial Transformers
- Power transformers
- Large Power Transformers (LPT)
- Classification according to application
- Generator step-up transformers (GSU)
- System intertie (interconnecting) transformers.
- Distribution Transformers
- Pad mounted distribution transformers
- Industrial transformers
- Transformerless TL Inverters
4. North American Transformer Market
- Transformer stock
- Composition of demand
- The utility market in the United States
- Transformer market drivers
- Utility investment
- Manufacturing industry review - facilities
- Power transformers
- USA plant
- NAFTA suppliers in Canada and Mexico
- Large power transformers (LPT)
- Medium power transformers
- Distribution transformers
- MV distribution transformer
- Liquid-immersed
- Dry type
- LV distribution transformers
- Dry type
- Amorphous core transformer manufacturers
- Canadian manufacturers
- Purchase considerations and delivery channels
- National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)
- CEE- Consortium for Energy Efficiency
- MEPS standards
- Canadian standards
5. European Transformer Markets
- Transformer voltages in the utility network and industry
- Voltage differences in the European distribution networks
- Figure 13: Distribution voltages in Europe (EU 27)
- High efficiency transformers
- A changing network landscape - distributed power - smart transformers
- Transformer market Drivers
- MEPS Standards
- European transformer manufacturing industry review
- FRANCE
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Market leaders - Alstom, Schneider, development in France
- Transformer manufacturers
- GERMANY
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Market leader - Siemens
- SGB- SMIT
- German energy transition and utility reorganisation
- Transformer manufacturers
- ITALY
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
- SPAIN
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
- SWITZERLAND
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- ABB
- UNITED KINGDOM
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
- TURKEY
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
6. CIS Transformer Market
- RUSSIA
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- The Russian power system
- Market drivers
- Russian transformer manufacturers
- Ukrainian transformer manufacturer
7. Middle East and Africa Transformer Markets
- Oil price fall and Covid
- IRAN
- Transformer stock
- Transformer manufacturers
- SAUDI ARABIA
- Transformer stock
- Transformer manufacturers
- UAE
- Transformer stock
- Transformer manufacturers
8. Asia Pacific Transformer Markets
- Investment as a % of GDP
- CHINA
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- UHV AC and HVDC transformer markets in China
- Chinese suppliers and foreign suppliers
- UHV market participants
- International firms in China's UHV Market
- Power and distribution transformers 220 kV UHV
- Power and distribution transformers 220 kV
- Distribution transformers for MV and LV distribution
- Market drivers
- MEPS Standards
- The structure of the Chinese power sector
- Manufacturing industry review
- JAPAN
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- MEPS Standards
- Transformer manufacturers
- Overseas production
- INDIA
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Electrification
- Captive generation
- Market drivers
- MEPS Standards
- Manufacturing industry review
- Capacity and utilisation
- INDONESIA
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
- KOREA
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
- TAIWAN
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
- THAILAND
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
9. LAC Transformer Markets
- BRAZIL
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Manufacturing industry review
- MEXICO
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- MEPS Standards
- Transformer manufacturers
10. Recent Trends In Transformer Capacity, Central and Distributed, New & Replacement
11. Solar PV Solar PV and Transformerless Inverters
- Transformerless inverters
- High Frequency Inverters (HF)
- Low Frequency Inverters (LF)
- TL in Europe
- TL in China
- TL in the USA
- TL in Australia
- Impact of TL inverters on the distribution transformer market
12. The Value Chain - From Materials to Capex
- The value chain at 6 levels
- Sales channels
- Utilities
- Manufacturers' direct sales
- Distributor sales
- Industry
- Raw material inputs
13. The Utility Landscape
14. Utility Customer Analysis
15. Transformer Sales at Retail Price and Installed Cost
16. GSU, Utility & Industrial Power and Distribution Transformer Installed Capacity, Numbers and Average Distribution Transformer KVA Per Unit
17. Network Transformer Layout
- The Transformation Process
- Network configurations for distribution - Radial, Loop and Network systems
- Industry
- Review of regional utility network practices - The link from medium voltage to low voltage
- North America
- Japan
- Europe
- Types of transformer
- Liquid dielectric transformers
- Dry-type transformers
- Gas filled transformers
- Evolution of power transformers by size and capacity
- Offshore systems
- Gas to Wire G2W
- Ownership of power and distribution transformers
- Ownership of GSU transformers
18. A Review of Generation
- Categories of generation
- The cost of electricity
- The use of electricity by sector
- Captive Power Producers
- India
- China
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Nigeria
- Middle East
- Distributed Generation
- DG in the USA
- DG in Europe
- DG in Germany
- DG in Italy
- DG in Spain
- Figure 40: Installed capacity wind power in Spain, 1998 to 2019
- DG in the UK
- DG in Japan
- DG in Brazil
- DG in China
- Hidden Power < 1 MW
19. The Long-Term Demand Cycle 1900-2050
- Installed Capacity
- Installed Capacity Versus Demand
- The China Factor
20. Transformer:Generator Ratios - MVA: MW
21. Smart Transformers
- Smart transformers and the smart grid
- Basic characteristics of smart transformers
- The basic technical requirements of smart transformers
- Intelligent transformer substations
- Smart transformer in current infrastructure
- Dissolved gas analysis (DGA)
22. N-1 Standard, N-2 and 2N, Redundancy and Replacement
- Network failure
- Transformer failure
- Industrial reliability
- Levels of redundancy
- Network reliability
- N-1 and the networks
- Reliability standards SAIFI and SAIDI
- Electricity transmission
- Large power transformers (LPTs)
- Transformer/generator ratios and redundancy
- Generation
- Transmission
- Distribution
23. Price Trends and Factors Driving Transformer Prices
- PPI - Producer Price Index
- USA
- EU
- China
- Japan
- Factors impacting on manufacturing cost and selling price of transformers
- Manufacturing cost
- Selling price
- Cost of materials
- The core - electrical steel
- Amorphous steel
- The coil - windings - copper and aluminium
- Advantages of copper windings
- Disadvantages of copper windings
- Advantages of aluminium windings
- Disadvantages of aluminium windings
- Transformer oil
- Fluctuations in commodity prices
- Demand for transformers, market and industry trends
- Production capacity and utilisation
24. MEPS - Minimum Energy Performance Standards
- MEPS (Minimum Energy Performance Standards)
- United States
- Efficiency regulations
- Canada
- Brazil
- Mexico
- European Union
- The European Norms EN50588-1:2014 and EU No 548/2014 apply.
- Australia and New Zealand
- Israel
- Vietnam
- Japan
- China
- Korea
- India
- Summary of efficiency standards
25. High Efficiency Transformers
- Development of a new technology - amorphous core transformers
- The market for AMTs
- AMT manufacturers
- Amorphous metal ribbon manufacturers
- Amorphous metal transformers - AMTs
- Japan
- China
- United States
- India
- Taiwan
- Other
- HTS -high temperature superconductor transformers
26. Transformer Production Capacity
- Manufacturing capacity, global and by region
- Capacity utilisation
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe
- CIS
- Mexico
- Latin America (excluding Mexico)
- China
- India
- Korea
- Africa
- South Africa
27. Global Market Share Power and Distribution Transformers
28. Logistics
1. Design of transformers
2. Preparation of a Transformer
3. Faults or damages to transformers
4. Voyage Assessment
5. Transport execution
6. Handling
7. Securing
- Rail transport
- North America
- Europe
- Africa
- Asia Pacific
- Road transport
- Rear wheel drive
- Clearance
- Alternative solutions
29. Electrification
- Sub-Saharan Africa
- Asia
- MENA
- Latin America
- Europe
- CIS
- North America
- The impact of electrification on the electrical supply industry
- METHODOLOGY
- Short term demand forecast
- Long term demand cycle
- Demand cycles and the market
- Energy Databases
- Transformation capacity
- Review of the transformer databases
- Utility/industry ownership
- The proportion of GSU/transmission PTs
- Redundancy
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- BHEL
- CEEG
- Cooper
- Crompton-Greaves
- Daihen
- GE Alstom
- Hitachi
- Howard
- Hyosung
- Hyundai
- JHSP
- Meidansha
- Mitsubishi
- Nanjing Liye
- Nissin
- Schneider
- SGB Smit
- Shandong Dai Chia
- Siemens
- TBEA
- Toshiba
- TWBB
- Waukesha
- WEG
- Xi'an XD
