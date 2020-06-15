Company Announcement no. 29/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 77,882 636.92 49,604,485 June 8, 2020 900 692.72 623,449 June 9, 2020 900 697.41 627,668 June 10, 2020 900 701.81 631,632 June 11, 2020 900 693.87 624,481 June 12, 2020 900 691.87 622,683 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 82,382 640.12 52,734,399

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 826,623 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 2.9m (approx. DKK 21.7m) remain to be executed under the program.

