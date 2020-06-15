Company Announcement no. 29/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:         

Date 

  		Number of shares Average
purchase price
(DKK per share) 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 77,882 636.92 49,604,485
June 8, 2020  900 692.72 623,449
June 9, 2020  900 697.41 627,668
June 10, 2020  900 701.81 631,632
June 11, 2020  900 693.87 624,481
June 12, 2020  900 691.87 622,683
Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 82,382 640.12 52,734,399

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 826,623 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 2.9m (approx. DKK 21.7m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

